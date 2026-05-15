Members of both the island’s judo clubs recently competed at the fifth Richard Lloyd Memorial Competition at SKK Judo Club in Newton-le-Willows.
Before the main competition, youngsters Oscar Knight and Zakk Tomlinson took part in an under-eights’ festival, which gave them their first taste of unfamiliar opponents in a competitive environment.
In the junior grades (Mon) categories, Daniel Tickle claimed gold after competing against experienced opponents in a heavier weight category.
Debutant Nova Tomlinson also impressed, recovering from a heavy throw in her opening contest to secure silver.
The Kyu grade (senior beginners) categories featured several junior fighters making the step up into senior judo.
In the lightweight categories, Jole Kennaugh claimed a gold medal at u55kgs, after his category was merged with the u60kg division to provide more competitive contests. Also fighting at u60kg was Stan Kopacz, narrowly missing out on a semi-final place, ultimately finishing fifth.
The standout performer in the middleweights was Noah Hughes.
Facing some strong and experienced competitors in his combined u73/u81kg category, he recorded the most wins in the group and claimed gold for his efforts.
Making his debut in the u90kg category was Richmond Quitalib, who gave a good account of himself on his competition debut, ultimately finishing in fifth place.
Speaking after the event, head coach Chris Horton remarked: ‘We are really pleased with how everyone acquitted themselves on the mat.
‘Many of the players were either experiencing a judo contest for the first time, or stepping up to a higher category.
‘I am particularly pleased with the juniors who stepped up to senior competition. They have been training hard, and their medals were deserved reward for the effort they have put in.’
Many of the senior athletes are currently working towards selection standards for next year’s Island Games in the Faroe Islands.
With many still in education, funding off-island competition remains a significant challenge. Potential sponsors can contact Chris on 426593, or email [email protected]
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