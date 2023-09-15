FC Isle of Man let a two-goal lead slip as they lost to Squires Gate in the North West Counties Football League on Saturday.
The Ravens were hoping to bounce back from a 0-2 reverse at the hands of Prestwich Heys at the Bowl the previous weekend and got off to the ideal start when they opened the scoring within 16 minutes.
After a bright start at the Brian Addison Stadium in Blackpool, FCIoM captain Sean Doyle was brought down in the area by home goalkeeper Nathan Pennington and a penalty was awarded, allowing Jack McVey to convert the spot-kick and give the Manx side a 1-0 lead.
It got even better for the Ravens when they doubled their advantage just shy of the half-hour mark when Dean Pinnington teed up Joe Walters to fire home for 2-0.
Squires Gate attempted to get back into the game and went close to doing so on the stroke of half-time when Niall Fallon’s header drew an excellent save from Ravens goalkeeper Ben Wilkinson.
Unfortunately for FC Isle of Man, it proved to very much be a case of a game of two halves as the game was turned on its head in the second 45.
Within seconds of the restart, Squires Gate grabbed a lifeline through man of the match James Hughes who found the back of the net to halve the deficit.
Pinnington twice went close to restoring the Ravens’ two-goal cushion, including a free-kick which was well saved by his similar namesake in the hosts’ goal.
But just after the hour mark Squires Gate dragged themselves level when a goalmouth scramble resulted in a good save by Wilkinson, only for the rebound to fall to Nathan Cliffe who made no mistake from close range to make it 2-2.
The turnaround was completed only moments later when the home side took the lead for the first – and decisive time – when substitute Liam Birchall set up Alfie Carmichael to fire home via the aid of a deflection.
FC Isle of Man attempted to muster a response and went close when Ste Whitley crossed to Frank Jones whose effort sailed narrowly over the bar. Alex Maitland also went close with a header from a corner, before Furo Davies fired just wide.
But the Ravens’ hopes of salvaging something from the match were dented when Davies was shown a red card in injury-time and it wasn’t long before the full-time whistle blew to confirm a 3-2 loss for FC Isle of Man.
l The Manx side are back in action on the road this evening (Tuesday) when they travel to Irlam in Greater Manchester, kicking off at 7.45pm.