St John’s crowned Combination Two champions

The St John’s United players and coaches celebrate clinching the Combination Two title with a 3-1 victory over Michael United at Mullen-e-Cloie on Wednesday evening (Photo: Paul Hatton)

One of the four senior men’s football league titles was decided on Wednesday evening when St John’s United beat Michael United 3-1 at Mullen-e-Cloie.

In doing so, the Saints clinched the Combination Two championship with a game to spare ahead of nearest rivals Onchan.

Despite 20 points separating the two teams before kick-off, it was a competitive match.

Indeed, the visitors took the lead on 16 minutes when Frazer Campbell’s free-kick found Nuno Marques to head home from close range.

On 27 minutes though, the Yellows equalised when Aaron Babb’s cross/shot was fumbled into the net by the opposing goalkeeper

Kieran Lane went close to restoring the Aces’ lead with a speculative strike that was superbly saved by goalkeeper Andy Bell.

But two quickfire goals from the hosts put them firmly in control. Firstly, Liam Sayle cut inside from the left and his effort took a deflection before looping into the net to give the Saints the lead.

Then five minutes later, they scored their third when Sam Batey’s corner was nudged on at the near post for Sayle to head home his second and secure the win and the title for St John’s.

Wednesday, April 27

Canada Life Combination One

Ayre United 8-3 Laxey

DHSOB 1-5 Peel

Combination Two

Castletown 2-1

Douglas Athletic

Foxdale 5-0

Governor’s Athletic

Malew 8-2 Douglas & District

Pulrose United A-W Gymns

St John’s United 3-1