Scott Mason’s sublime goal delivered Rushen a first Kirby Estates Cowell Cup in nine years as they beat Onchan 2-1 on Wednesday evening.
The final attracted scores of fans to the Bowl, including Rainbow’s Zippy who it turns out is an Onchan fan.
The Spaniards started the game brighter and took an early lead after Christos Loizides drove into the Os box. He went down under a challenge but, as referee Olly Johnson waived away calls for a penalty, Loizides still had time to pick himself up and tee up Adam Cooil who lashed the ball into the bottom corner, 1-0.
Onchan responded well and forced Rushen back deep into their own half, but when the best chance fell to Billy Coulter, he could only fire his effort high over the bar.
The Os would get their equaliser soon after as Coulter showed great skill to set up Ethan Leivers, he took one touch and put it through two defenders, leaving Ben Wilkinson with no chance, 1-1.
As Rushen sunk deeper into their own half, Onchan were unlucky not to take the lead as Leivers, around 25 yards from goal, flicked the ball up and unleashed a cracking volley that cannoned back off the post.
Wilkinson would be called into action soon after as he made two big saves from Leivers and Coulter to keep the game level.
With the clock heading towards half-time, Rushen skipper Mason burst through midfield with a Zidane-esque 360, played a one-two with Luca Moretta, drove into the penalty area and fired high into the Onchan goal, 2-1.
Onchan had keeper Callum Dawson to thank for the score staying 2-1 as Leo Tregurtha played in Cooil, Dawson pulled off a brave stop, getting a nasty blow for his trouble which saw play stopped for a few minutes.
The early part of the second half was a cagey affair, but as Onchan began to gain control over the midfield, Rushen’s backline held.
Leivers had the best chance after some good play with Tom Creer, but he could only put his effort wide of a thankful Wilkinson’s goal.
As time ticked by, Onchan prodded and probed, but couldn’t find a way through Rushen, the best effort coming when Leivers and Creer both managed to get quick fire efforts off in the box, but Wilkinson was there to keep them out.
Both sides would finish with 10 men as Moretta picked up a second yellow for time wasting, which could be considered harsh given confusion over who should’ve been booked in the first half, and Aaron Christian was sent off for Onchan.
Despite the Os throwing everything and everyone at Rushen, the Spaniards held out to cap a solid performance and take the Cowell Cup back to Croit Lowey.