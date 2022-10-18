Team of the Week reaches half-century of players
The sixth instalment of Isle of Man Newspapers’ Team of the Week of the new season features an attacking 4-2-4 formation.
That’s after no fewer than 37 goals were scored across the six games that took place in the Canada Life Premier League last Saturday.
The majority of those occurred at Garey Mooar where Union Mills made it three wins on the bounce thanks to a high-scoring 7-2 success over DHSOB.
Therefore, it’s no surprise to see two Millers take their places in the four-man attack after impressing Eric Clague’s player ratings panel.
The duo in question are Luke Booth and Tyler Hughes who, between them, contributed five goals, with Booth plundering a hat-trick against Old Boys and Hughes chipping in with a brace to earn call-ups to the hypothetical XI.
Joining them in the four-man frontline is Laxey’s Charlie Robinson (pictured) and Peel’s Rhys Oates.
Tipped by many to challenge for this season’s Golden Boot, Oates was in ruthless form with a four-goal haul as the westerners claimed the Old Firm bragging rights against rivals Rushen at Croit Lowey.
As such, Oates was named as the player of the day for his goalscoring heroics.
This while Robinson was the star for the Miners as they returned to winning ways with a fine 4-2 win away at Douglas Royal at Ballafletcher, with the former Miller getting his name on the scoresheet in the process.
The two-man midfield is made up of a couple of experienced players, namely Ayre United’s Nick Hurt and St Georges’ Sam Caine.
The latter enjoyed a busy game both in midfield and later at the back to good effect as he helped the Saints produce a battling performance away at league leaders St John’s.
Hurt rolled back the years to run the midfield as defending champions Ayre got the better of a spirited Marown side.
Also impressing in the latter game was Hurt’s Tangerines team-mate Johnny Shields who demonstrated his versatility with a strong showing at the back for the northerners and therefore takes his place in a four-man Team of the Week defence.
Joining him is Peel’s Matty Woods, St Johns’ Will Penhallurick and Onchan’s James Kerruish. The latter has been one of the Os’ standout performers for the newly-promoted side and played a key role in David Rees’ men picking up a point away at Ramsey.
Penhallurick enjoyed another sound game at the heart of the St John’s rearguard which helped the Mullen-e-Cloie side come from behind to beat St George’s, while Woods shone in a somewhat unfamiliar centre-back role to help Peel get the better of Rushen at Croit Lowey.
Donning the goalkeeper gloves and making it 50 different players who have now been selected for Team of the Week this season is Bulgarian shot-stopper Kiril Velev who impressed for Ramsey against Onchan, including making a vital last-gasp save to prevent the Os claiming all three points at Ballacloan.
Earning the referee of the week honours last Saturday was David Kelly (pictured) who enjoyed an excellent game with the whistle during the Douglas Royal v Laxey clash at Ballafletcher, drawing praise from both clubs.
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Goalkeeper
Kiril Velev (Ramsey) TotW apps: 1
Defence
Johnny Shields (Ayre) TotW apps: 3
Matty Woods (Peel) TotW apps: 1
Will Penhallurick (St John’s) TotW apps: 1
James Kerruish (Onchan) TotW apps: 2
Midfield
Nick Hurt (Ayre) TotW apps: 1
Sam Caine (St George’s) TotW apps: 1
Attack
Charlie Robinson (Laxey) TotW apps: 1
Luke Booth (U Mills) TotW apps: 1
Rhys Oates (Peel) TotW apps: 3
Tyler Hughes (U Mills) TotW apps: 2
Referee
David Kelly (Douglas Royal v Laxey)
RotW apps: 1
