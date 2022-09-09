Weekend’s football called off out of respect for Queen
All of the weekend’s Manx football fixtures were called off following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Lord of Mann.
The Queen sadly passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday afternoon at the age of 96, having spent 70 years on the throne.
Many sporting events were called off across the United Kingdom, including the English Premier League and EFL.
The Football Association said: ‘As a mark of respect, following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, The FA has postponed all grassroots football matches between 9-11 September.
‘Her Majesty the Queen was a long-standingpatron of The Football Association and has left a lasting and indelible legacy on the game.
‘The postponement also includes the Barclays Women’s Super League, Barclays Women’s Championship, the Vitality Women’s FA Cup, the Isuzu FA Trophy, the National League System [NLS], Steps 1-6, including the Vanarama National Leagues, the Women’s Football Pyramid [WFP] and Tiers 3-7.
‘The Premier League and the EFL have all confirmed that their fixtures this weekend will be rescheduled for a later date.
‘Our thoughts remain with the president of The FA, HRH The Duke of Cambridge, and the whole of the Royal Family during this time.’
As such, all of the weekend’s local games across the Premier League, Division Two, combination divisions and the Women’s League - as well as FC Isle of Man’s North West Counties Football League clash with Burscough at the Bowl - were all called off.
One of Saturday’s postponed games in the Canada Life Premier League, the clash between St John’s United versus Union Mills, was quickly rescheduled and took place on Monday evening under the floodlights at Mullen-e-Cloie.
There are two Jacksons Under-18s League games at the Bowl tomorrow evening (Wednesday) followed by a Combination One clash on Friday night, before fixtures return to normal this weekend with a full programme of games scheduled.
