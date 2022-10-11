Western wonders lead the way in TotW
The latest instalment of Isle of Newspapers’ Team of the Week features players from no fewer than six different sides.
It proved to be another dramatic day at both ends of the table in the Canada Life Premier League last Saturday, including leaders St John’s seeing their 100 percent winning start to the season ended by western rivals Peel.
As such, the latter are well represented in the latest hypothetical XI, with three of their number impressing Eric Clague’s player ratings panel.
Donning the goalkeeper gloves in Team of the Week is Peel’s young shot-stopper Ryan Tate who enjoyed another fine game in between the sticks to help the Sunset City side get the better of St John’s in a seven-goal thriller.
Also impressing in that game at Douglas Road was his team-mate Luke Doherty who produced a good display at the back, remaining calm but strong and decisive in the tackle throughout.
Therefore, he earns his place in a traditional four-man defence alongside Nathan Yates, Martin King and Cameron Avery.
Yates was in fine fettle at both ends of the pitch for Union Mills and grabbed a brace to help the Garey Mooar side see off the challenge of Laxey at Glen Road.
The evergreen King rolled back the years with another resilient display for DHSOB to thwart reigning champions Ayre United and help the Blackberry Lane outfit claim a surprise 4-2 win over the Tangerines.
This while Avery edged out his Marown team-mate Matty McQuarrie for a place in Team of the Week after playing a key role in helping the Crosby side stun Ramsey to record their first win of the season.
Also impressing at the Memorial Playing Fields was Marown’s Tom Shimmin and Ramsey’s Jack Gilbert who shone in the centre of the park and therefore took their places in a three-man TotW midfield.
Joining them is Peel’s Lewis Moran who was the star of the show for his side against St John’s, grabbing a goal and proving a constant threat throughout to help inflict the Saints’ first defeat of the season.
There’s no shortage of goals up front in Team of the Week, with the three selected players chipping in with seven goals between them last Saturday.
Leading the way were player of the day Danny Gelling of Old Boys and Laxey’s Brody Patience who both helped themselves to hat-tricks last Saturday against Ayre and Union Mills respectively.
Joining them is Jordan Crawley who found the back of the net once to help the Millers get the better of Patience’s side at Glen Road.
Claiming the referee of the week honours is Alan Cowley who enjoyed an excellent game with the whistle during DHSOB v Ayre at Blackberry Lane, hardly putting a foot wrong throughout.
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Goalkeeper
Ryan Tate (Peel)
Defence
Nathan Yates (Union Mills)
Martin King (DHSOB)
Cameron Avery (Marown)
Luke Doherty (Peel)
Midfield
Tom Shimmin (Marown)
Lewis Moran (Peel)
Jack Gilbert (Ramsey)
Attack
Danny Gelling (DHSOB)
Brody Patience (Laxey)
Jordan Crawley (Union Mills)
Referee
Alan Cowley (DHSOB v Ayre)
