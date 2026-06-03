The draw has been made for this month’s Cherry Godfrey Cup women’s football competition.
The Isle of Man, who are the defending champions of the trophy, will go up against hosts Guernsey.
It will be the second time this competition has taken place, with the Manx side having previously secured the inaugural title back in 2024 after defeating Jersey in a penalty shoot-out following a goal-less final.
The Isle of Man team will enter this competition on the back of two hard-fought wins in friendlies against Preston North End (4-2) and FC United of Manchester (2-1).
Guernsey will have the bulk of their squad from Guernsey FC who play their football in the Southern Region Women's Division One South, finishing seventh in the league.
They recently lost 6-1 in the Muratti Vase final against Jersey, but they will have the advantage of being the home side.
The Isle of Man have only played Guernsey three times previously and you have to go as far back as 2014 when these two sides met in the UK Island Offshore tournament which the Manx side won 5-1.
Matches will take place at the recently-opened Victoria Park, with proceedings starting on Friday, June 26.
Jersey will play the Isle of Wight in the opening match followed by the Isle of Man against Guernsey.
The following day will see a third/fourth place play-off and the final - kick-off times to be confirmed.
PAUL HATTON
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