The final round of Canada Life Women’s Floodlit Cup group fixtures took place on at the Bowl on Sunday afternoon.
The opening match involving Union Mills against Onchan didn’t go ahead as Mills couldn’t field a team.
This means that Onchan qualified for the semi-finals without kicking a ball this calendar year.
In the remaining match, Peel maintained their 100 percent winning record this season with another victory over Corinthians, beating the Whites 4-1.
Sarah Wignall produced a player-of-the-match performance by netting a hat-trick. Holly Stephen opened the scoring after four minutes for the Ballafletcher side, before Wignall equalised before half-time.
Captain Becky Corkish gave the westerners the lead on 54 minutes, before Wignall netted a brace in the closing stages to complete a trio.
PAUL HATTON
