It promises to be a busy couple of days of action at the Bowl over the Easter weekend.
As is tradition, the GH Corlett Woods Cup final takes centre stage at the national stadium on Good Friday.
The annual Division Two cup competition reaches its conclusion when Castletown and St Mary’s go head-to-head at 2pm.
The latter side will go into the match as favourites to lift their first piece of silverware since re-entering the local leagues following a one-year sabbatical last season.
The Saints currently lead the way at the top of the second division and look well placed to return to the promised land of the Premier League.
Indeed, Mary’s are the highest scorers in either of the top two divisions at present - with 82 goals in 17 games - and will therefore be confident of firing themselves to glory this weekend.
In Castletown though, they face a side which are also in fine fettle in front of goal having netted 73 in 14 league matches.
St Mary’s have only lost one Division Two match thus far this season and that was - yes, you guessed it - against Castletown who romped to a surprise 6-1 victory when the sides met at the Stadium back in November.
Therefore, the final looks like it should be an entertaining game and one which could well go either way.
The following day - on Easter Saturday - it’s the turn of Peel and Corinthians who lock horns in the final of the ECAP FA Cup at the slightly earlier kick-off time of 1.45pm.
This will be a repeat of the 2017-18 final when the Whites edged past the westerners 3-2 in a topsy-turvy match which was only settled by Connor Gorman’s stoppage-time free-kick which sealed a dramatic victory for Corinthians.
Much has changed in both camps since that meeting, with Peel bringing through a host of talented young players through their ranks who are spearheading their challenge for a first Premier League title in two decades.
This while Corinthians have seen a raft of their stars ply their trade with FC Isle of Man in the North West Counties Football League over the past two seasons, helping them win promotion and silverware in their first campaign before sealing their survival in the top flight as recently as last weekend.
While there is a plethora of talent on display in both teams, the focus will probably fall onto the attacking players of each team.
It remains to be seen whether Rhys Oates can recover from injury in time for this weekend’s game, having missed the last six matches. If he’s available, his return will provide a huge boost for the Sunset City side as they bid for glory in multiple fronts.
Likewise, Corinthians will be looking to Jay Chatwood to do the damage in front of goal for the Whites.
The former Foxdale man has been in fine form of late, netting back-to-back hat-tricks against in-form Union Mills and DHSOB in the last few weeks to drag himself into contention for this season’s golden boot.
Indeed, Chatwood bagged a goal when the two sides met on the opening day of the season and, if that 1-1 draw is anything to go by, we could be in for a close game in this weekend’s FA Cup final.
After that silverware has been decided, the second part of a double header at the Bowl sees FC Isle of Man host Avro, kicking off at 6.30pm.
The Ravens will be buoyed by their results last weekend when they won two games in two days against Lower Breck and Longridge Town to secure their Premier Division status for another year.