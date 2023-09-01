The Ravens were hoping to bounce back from their midweek defeat at the hands of Skelmersdale United in the Premier Division of the North West Counties Football League.
In the absence of manager Paul Jones and assistant manager Alex Harrison, coach Gareth Lloyd took charge of the team for the first time as the Manx side went into the game sitting in fifth place in the table, level on points with the hosts in fourth.
It proved to be a tight and cagey affair at the Ericstan Stadium in Manchester and ultimately there was nothing to separate the two teams who played out a 0-0 draw.
The result keeps the Ravens fifth in the standings locked on 16 points with Wythenshawe and sixth-placed Pilkington who they face in their next game tomorrow evening (Wednesday).
After that, the Ravens are finally back in action at home when they host Prestwich Heys at the Bowl on Saturday evening at 6pm.
FC Isle of Man squad v Wythenshawe: Ben Wilkinson, Sam Baines, Connor Birch, Jacob Crook, Furo Davies, Sean Doyle, Danny Gerrard, Dean Leece, Al Maitland, Jack McVey, Dean Pinnington, Joe Quayle, Tom Shimmin, Callum Sherry, Joe Walters, Mike Williams.