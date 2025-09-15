The Isle of Man Commonwealth Games Association is appealing for former athletes to come forward and take part in next year’s King’s Baton Relay.
The relay will visit the island in the lead up to next summer’s games which take place in Glasgow between July 23 and August 2.
The relay, which will visit the island in June, is a long-standing tradition of the Games, symbolising unity and community throughout the Commonwealth.
A spokesperson for the Association added: ‘If you’ve ever represented Team Isle of Man at any previous Commonwealth Games, would you like to take part in the King’s Baton Relay when it visits the Isle of Man between June 13-18 2026?
‘Please let her know at which Games you competed in, your sport, and whether you still have your kit.’
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.