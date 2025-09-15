Nathan Harrison has been transferred to Broadgreen Hospital in Liverpool for further treatment on the injuries he suffered in a crash at last weekend’s British Superstock round at Donington Park.
The 27 year old from Onchan was struck by Callum Grigor’s machine as the Scottish competitor crashed on the approach to Goddard’s Corner. The incident resulted in the race being red flagged on its opening lap.
Harrison was treated at the Leicestershire circuit’s medical centre for what organisers describe as ‘an isolated limb injury’ before being transferred to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham. This weekend, however, he was moved to the north west to be treated by the consultant that has treated him for similar injuries in the past.
Posting on social media on Sunday, the TT rider said: ‘A week after my accident, my dad [Dean] along with my Broadgreen consultant and the limb reconstruction team that have looked after me and my poor leg for many years transferred me from the major trauma unit in Queen’s Medical Centre to Broadgreen in Liverpool for further assessment and rehabilitation, which I am thankful for.
‘Hopefully I’ll be home towards the end of next week with the magic and experience they have.
‘My body has taken one hell of knock and my dad and Roisin keep reminding me I have been struck by a 170+kg motorcycle travelling in excess of 80mph and then I cartwheeled a long way before coming to a stop.
‘I think every day another bruise or ache comes out somewhere!
‘Blunt-force trauma is an understatement, but we always take the positives from the negative.
‘A millisecond earlier I wouldn’t be here and my head would have been struck as I was in the corner as it happened.
‘I would like to thank the nurses at the major trauma unit at Queen’s Medical Centre, they were fantastic and we all feel for them what the have to deal with each day, they all deserve the world.
‘Apologies to all my sponsors, family and friends this was looking like best season of my career and was looking forward to a winter of no hospitals, but that’s life.
‘With my family, friends and supporters we will manage it and come back stronger.
‘The support has been amazing and looking forward to reading everything as I’m improving to fuel my comeback even more.
‘Finally, always thinking of Callum and all his family, keep fighting. Hope things are starting to improve.’
An update on Sunday released by his via British Superbike organisers confirmed Grigor is still in the induced coma he was placed in shortly after the incident.
It added his is also ‘fighting a developing chest infection after the initial damage to his lungs and chest.
‘We will know more regarding his other injuries once they are able to move him for a detailed scan of his head and neck.
‘The expert care he is receiving from Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham is second to none. We cannot express how grateful we are to all the staff involved in his care and to the wider staff looking after us.
‘We have been told that this will be a marathon, not a sprint and that there will be many ups and downs. He is very poorly and his recovery will be lengthy.’
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.