The Isle of Man Commonwealth Games Association’s former secretary general Tonia Lushington has died.
Tonia was also Team Isle of Man’s Chef de Mission at both the 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games. She was awarded an MBE for her services to sport and the community in 2019.
Paying tribute to Tonia, association president Bail Bielich said: ‘Joining the CGA in 2007 as secretary, Tonia was a passionate supporter of Team Isle of Man and the Commonwealth Games, and she will be fondly remembered by everyone involved with the association. Our thoughts and condolences go out to her family.’
A spokesperson from Ayre Clay Target Club, where Tonia served as secretary and oversaw the build of its current clubhouse, added: ‘Tonia will be missed by all who knew her.’
A memorial service and a celebration of Tonia’s life will take place at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Friday, September 12 at 2pm.