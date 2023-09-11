Port Erin Tennis Club held its annual Millenium tournament last Saturday.
Blessed with excellent weather, the assembled players were able to relax in the sun before the start while the draw was made for partners.
The format provided four rounds of matches between mixed couples. Points were awarded for number of games won and totalled up to provide the winners.
After a number of hard-fought but very sociable matches, there was a clear winning combination with Trevor Rudge and Pat Forster gaining 12 of a possible 16 points.
It was much harder to decide the runners-up, with three pairings each gaining eight points. Roy McLean and Ann Henrard had a very steady performance with two points gained in each of their four games.
Steve Edwards and Pat Crellin scored points in all their games to reach their total of eight points. But the pairing of Jane Corke and Vanessa Sziler scored a maximum four points in one of their games and this is the deciding factor in the result of a tie.
They were duly awarded their runners-up prizes which completed a very enjoyable afternoon for all participants. GEOFF CORK