Founds and Walmsley smoke the opposition

Pete Founds and Jevan Walmley hard on the brakes into Cross Four Ways ahead of John Holden/Dan Sayle and Ryan and Callum Crowe on lap one of Wednesday evening’s opening sidecar race at the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company-sponsored Southern 100 (JW220713(1707))

Pete Founds and Jevan Walmsley totally dominated the opening Sidecar race of the 2022 Isle of Man Steam Packet Company-sponsored Southern 100.

In a race sponsored by Ace Hire, he led an early dogfight for second place between John Holden/Dan Sayle and the Crowe brothers by almost three seconds at the end of lap one.

Holden/Sayle retired at Ballabeg on lap two, while the Crowes turned their 675cc Triumph into the paddock at the end of lap two to leave Founds and Walmsley with a lead of 11.6s over Tim Reeves and Kevin Rousseau. Greg Lambert and Andy Hayes were third at another 4.6s.

At half-distance Founds/Walmsley, lapping consistently at around 100mph, were 16.6s ahead of Reeves/Rousseau, but that lead continued to stretch as Reeves encountered problems with his Yamaha engine in the closing stages.

Crossing the finish line Founds/Walmsley had a winning margin of 38s over the former world number one and his French passenger, with a delighted Lambert third with a passenger who had only previously ridden the Pre-TT Classic on the course.

Wayne Lockey and Matthew Rostron were another 3.5s astern in fourth, followed by Conrad Harrison and Andy Winkle.

Leading locals were Darren Hope and Paul Bumfrey in eighth spot, one ahead of Dave Quirk and Karl Schofield.

Founds reported no issues, but was clearly unaware that his lead was so healthy, while his passenger Walmsley’s only complaint was the bumpiness of the course - particularly the back stretch.

Reeves admitted he had changed engines from the one he used in practice, but there were clearly issues with it. ‘It cut out a bit in every gear, it was diabolical out of the hairpin corner, I nearly retired at one point.’