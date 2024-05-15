In scenes not witnessed around the village in 30 years, Foxdale completed their league campaign unbeaten and were crowned champions of DPS Ltd Division Two after beating Colby 7-3 on Tuesday.
Colby gave Foxdale a guard of honour before kick-off at Billy Goat Park but were looking to spoil the championship party - a win for the southerners would have strengthened a Gold Cup place.
But the Miners were equally determined to put in a performance worthy of their champions status which they duly delivered, opening the scoring on 25 minutes. Jay Chatwood was tripped in the box and Kevin Pulman dispatched the resulting spot-kick.
Colby equalised on 40 minutes though. Paul Whitley’s corner was collected by Dave Thomas at the near post who passed into the six-yard box where some pinball ensued before deflecting off a Foxdale player and into the net for an own goal.
But the hosts’ response was immediate as Jason Charmer’s corner found Andrew Berry at the far post who sent a diving header into the net to make it 2-1.
After the break Colby played with real purpose in the early exchanges, forcing two good saves from goalkeeper Andy Ball while Jordan Edge hit the post.
Foxdale looked to hit their opponents on the counter-attack and netted a third, Charlie Harrison setting up Chatwood who fired home across goal.
On 63 minutes, it was 4-1, Stephen Bettridge carried the ball out from defence and provided a telling pass to Harrison who nudged the ball around goalkeeper Jay Gandy before slotting home.
Five minutes later, the hosts struck again. Charmer was free on the left and cut inside before homing in on goal and driving a low, diagonal shot on target.
Colby pulled a goal back when Whitley’s corner found Edge whose effort came off Aaron Kiernan’s leg and flew into his own goal.
But Foxdale’s response came only a minute later when Chatwood again was fouled in the box and Pulman made no mistake from the spot for their sixth.
Yet again Colby hit back, Edge collecting a throw-in and turning on a sixpence before striking a fine half-volley into the net.
But this was always going to be Foxdale’s night and they found themselves in seventh heaven when Ricky Newsham floated in a free-kick and Gandy was unable to get the ball under his control, dropping it to Chatwood to tuck home from close range.
After the final whistle, Isle of Man FA president Tony Mepham gave a quick speech, before DPS Ltd’s Emma Whitley presented the medals to the players and the Division Two trophy to Foxdale captain Stephen Bettridge to kickstart the celebrations.
The evening concluded with the players paraded around the village on the back of a trailer decked out in the Foxdale colours to round off a memorable day in the former mining community.
PAUL HATTON