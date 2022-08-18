Foxdale five race tonight
The JCK-sponsored Anna-Maria Cutillo memorial road race takes place this evening ( Thursday), starting and finishing in Higher Foxdale.
There is another change to the new five-mile course introduced last year.
It will again start from a point close to the school and head up Kionslieu Hill, turning right towards Eairy, continuing briefly on the road to the Braaid before turning left towards Archallagan Plantation then the full length of the long straight to the Lhoobs Road junction, turning left again to the Kionslieu Hill turn and the finish off the road in the school car park.
Registration takes place from 5.30pm in Foxdale School car park with the race starting at 7pm. Toilets also available in this area.
A prize presentation with food will take place in the Baltic Inn after the event.
