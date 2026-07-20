Isle of Man swimmer Oscar Maddrell was crowned a triple British champion at Ponds Forge, Sheffield over the weekend.
In doing so, he became the first Manx male swimmer to win a British championship in nearly two decades.
The 14-year-old, who will compete at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, shone at the Aquatics GB Next Gen Championships, storming to his first gold in Thursday’s 1,500m race.
His time of 16 minutes 35.55 seconds crowned the island’s first male British champion in 18 years since Grant Halsall in 2008.
Not finished there, the youngster then proceeded to add to more titles to his burgeoning swimming CV.
Competing in Saturday's 800m final, the teenager not only broke the Manx junior and senior record, but his time of 8m 33.65s earned another gold medal for the second time in 48 hours.
And Sunday brought yet more success as he completed an historic hat-trick with yet another gold in the 400m freestyle.
In doing so, he also shattered the existing island junior record by nearly four seconds when clocking a time of 4:07.90 to round off a memorable weekend.
Island coach Lee Holland said: 'We are delighted that Oscar is now holding three British titles – we couldn’t have dreamt the successes would be at this level. I think he is even surprising himself!
‘It really is a credit to both Isle of Man Swimming Club and Ramseian Swimming Club coaching teams and the huge level of support from family and team mates alike.’
There was also success for Holland himself who was named as the BSCA Coach of the Day by the British Swimming Coaches Association.
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