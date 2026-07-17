A Douglas-born lacrosse player enjoyed a triumphant end to his international career recently by helping Ireland to a historic European Championship in Prague.
Seán Keane, who was born and raised in the island, retired from international lacrosse after the Irish claimed the 2026 European Box Lacrosse Championship title.
In doing so, he ended with nine senior caps and a European gold medal, but it could have been very different after he spent time in intensive care early in his career.
He qualified to represent Ireland as his dad is originally from Galway and four of Seán’s brothers were also born in the Irish city. His dad then moved to the Isle of Man where Seán and his sister were born.
Keane attended Anagh Coar Primary School before moving on to Ballakermeen High School, where he represented both school and club in a variety of sports, including rugby, golf, judo and football.
He also played hurling at a young age and, after leaving the island for Nottingham Trent University in 2011, he joined the university's lacrosse club.
Despite having never played the sport before, he quickly developed into one of the team's key players before eventually being named captain during his masters year.
But his progress was almost brought to an abrupt halt in 2015 when he suffered a ruptured spleen during a match.
The serious injury left him spending five days in intensive care before making a full recovery and impressively returning to the sport.
Keane's determination eventually earned him international recognition when he was selected for Ireland's squad for the 2020 men's field lacrosse campaign.
Unfortunately, those ambitions were put on hold after the competition was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Not to be denied, his long-awaited senior international debut finally arrived at the 2022 European Box Lacrosse Championships where he earned his first Ireland cap.
During the tournament he was named offensive player of the game following an impressive display against Slovakia.
Ireland finished seventh overall after defeats to England and Scotland in the group stage, before ending the tournament strongly by winning their remaining five matches.
Another setback followed in 2023 when Keane tore ligaments in his wrist during trials for the World Championship squad.
Although he was named as a reserve, the injury denied him the opportunity to make the final travelling squad.
But he battled back once again and successfully negotiated an extended selection process involving three separate trials to secure his place in Ireland's squad for this year's European Championships.
Ireland's campaign began in agonising fashion with a golden-goal overtime defeat to Finland, but the team responding in style by winning every remaining fixture to reach the finals.
The tournament also featured a landmark moment in Ireland men's lacrosse history, as they defeated England in overtime for their first-ever win over their long-time rivals.
They then overcame tournament favourites Germany, also in overtime, to book their place in the gold medal match.
In a fitting finale, Ireland gained revenge over Finland, defeating them in the championship match to be crowned European champions.
For Keane, the victory provided the perfect ending to an international career after overcoming serious injury, disappointment and setbacks.
Reflecting on the achievement, he said: 'Seeing my family in the crowd through the national anthems is something I'll never forget.
'Being able to share time with them on the floor during the trophy celebration was incredible.'
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