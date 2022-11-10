Ana Dawson triumphs in Faldo Series final in UAE
Peel Golf Club member Ana Dawson continued her impressive 2022 form last week at Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates with another outstanding performance.
The former QEII High School student won the under-21 girls class trophy by a comfortable four shots in the final round of the Nick Faldo Series.
Her six-under-par total for the three rounds also saw her finish in the top-10 overall for the event, competing against a top-class field of boys and girls who had qualified as regional winners from across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
Blazing out of the starting gates with an opening bogey-free 64, it was a fine pillar-to-post performance from the former University of Memphis student.
Following her fast start with solid rounds of 69 and 71, she ensured that no-one got close to challenging her for the title as she closed out her victory and managed to secure a seventh place finish overall, beating all but six of the best young male players across three continents.
Despite the numbers on the scorecard, Ana felt that she had saved some of her best golf for the final day.
‘I actually played my best golf of the week on day three, but couldn’t buy a putt unfortunately. However, winning is definitely the best preparation I could have for Ladies European Tour Q School next month.’
Ana is now focused on that Q School event which takes place at La Manga, Spain in December.
There she hopes to earn her playing card for 2023, allowing her to relinquish her amateur status and join the likes of Charlie Hull, Georgia Hall and Leona Maguire on the professional circuit.
