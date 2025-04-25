Isle of Man Golf’s annual general meeting was held at Peel Golf Club last week when Stephen Worthing handed over the presidency to Gary Ashe.
Worthing spoke on how he enjoyed his year before he wished Ashe a successful term and hoped that the Island Games team do well in July.
Gary Ashe was champion golfer in 1989 at Douglas and was previously the captain of Isle of Man Golf and, as well as being president, he will be men's team manager for the Island Games. A retired postman, he is looking forward to his year.
Mike Kewley, the island champion in 1974, has agreed to become the president elect. He has been heavily involved with Rowany Golf Club for many years and brings a wealth of experience to the Isle of Man Golf board.
Worthing has agreed to come back on to the board as director and is joined by Natalie Bush from King Edward Bay.
ANDREW HORNE