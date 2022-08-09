Sutton and Corrin crowned island senior golf champions
A field of 146 players entered this year’s Isle of Man Senior Championships at Douglas Golf Club last Sunday.
The event was generously sponsored by Tower Insurance and organised by Isle of Man Golf.
The summer’s lack of rain meant the course played fast and those who could master the conditions posted some good scores.
The best gross of the championships determines the island’s senior men’s and women’s champions (over-55) who go on to represent the Isle of Man in the UK Championships in September.
There were also category prizes for 50+, 60+ and 70+ up for grabs last weekend.
Even though a good number of the entries have been playing for many many years, the desire to win was as strong as ever, with fierce competition in the three age categories determined by stableford points.
Julian Sutton from Mount Murray successfully defended his 2021 title with an outstanding 69, despite firing his tee shot out of bounds into the tree on the 18th.
Gail Corrin of Ramsey was a new (and surprised) senior women’s champion with a typically colourful round of birdies and bogies.
While not on the podium, Neil Harris achieved an impressive hole-in-one on the 11th, although the tradition of buying other players a drink after such an achievement didn’t happen - perhaps Neil saw how many people were in the clubhouse!
Isle of Man Golf president Gail Corrin, while thrilled with the entry, reminded that all senior golfers should encourage younger people to play.
This year’s Isle of Man Junior Championships tak place on October 2.
Results:
Senior men’s champion - Julian Sutton (69); Runner-up - Keith Ward (72).
Senior women’s champion - Gail Corrin (81); Runner-up - Joy Morris (82).
50+ women: 1, Jackie Fisher 39 points; 2, Lesley Murray 38; 3, Louise Byrne 36.
50+ men: 1, Iain Quine 38 points; 2, Tim Calladine 37; 3, Gary Shilling 37.
60+ women: 1, Shirley Strathdee 45; 2, Lynda Jackson 40; 3, Lynne Cowley 38. 60+ men:
1, John Fenlon 42; 2, Adrian Tinkler 41; 3, Andrew Hudgeon (37).
70+ women: 1, Isabel Cartmel 41; 2, Sue McCourt 41; 3, Linda Webb 39. 70+ men: 1, Peter Heel 37; 2, Ray Rowley 37; 3, Royston Norman 39.
Thanks go to Paul O’Reilly and Mike Vipond plus all the staff of Douglas Golf Club who made everyone welcome at the venue.
Also to Richard Hulme of sponsor Tower Insurance who handed out the prizes at a well-attended presentation.
