The 2025 edition of the Gran Fondo Isle of Man cycling event will be the last, organisers have confirmed.
Next year’s event will take place over the weekend of July 19-20 and will mark a decade since its inception.
The annual mass-participation spectacle attracts hundreds of competitors from around the world, including professional cyclists, who tackle a gruelling course across the island.
But on Thursday organisers released a statement confirming that next year’s event will be the last, saying: ‘After 10 years of success and a total of almost 8,000 participants taking part to date, we’ve made the difficult decision that 2025 will mark the final staging of the event.
‘Starting life as the centrepiece event of Isle of Man Cyclefest, Gran Fondo Isle of Man has provided thousands of cyclists from the island, Europe and beyond with the rare opportunity to race and ride on some of the most beautiful and challenging roads in the British Isles – closed to traffic and supported by top-tier organisation.
‘Throughout these 10 years, we’ve been committed to making the event accessible to riders of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds. We’ve welcomed everyone from young children taking their first tentative pedal strokes to octogenarians still riding strong.
‘We’ve also had the privilege of hosting elite cyclists, including our very own Sir Mark Cavendish who has competed in the event twice.
‘In 2016, we brought professional cycling back to the Island for the first time in decades, and between 2021 and 2024 we hosted four rounds of the UCI Gran Fondo World Series.
‘We’ve also provided local cyclists with a high-profile platform to showcase their talent - without them having to leave the island.
‘Gran Fondo Isle of Man would like to thank everyone who has been part of this journey: from Ramsey Town Commissioners and government departments to our loyal sponsors and partners.
‘We also wish to thank the local residents and businesses who have been impacted by road closures over the years, for your patience and tolerance.
‘Most importantly, we owe our deepest gratitude to our organising team whose dedication and hard work have been essential to the event’s success. The scale of the event is immense and organising it is a huge undertaking for everyone involved.
‘Although Gran Fondo Isle of Man will not continue after 2025, this is not the end of the road for us. Our team is already busy planning future events, and we’re excited to share these new projects with you soon.’