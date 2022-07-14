Gran Fondo road closures this weekend

The annual Gran Fondo cycling festival takes place this weekend.

Tour de France star Mark Cavendish as well as fellow professionals Ben Swift and Chris Lawless are all set to ride.

Road closure details for the Santander-sponsored event are as follows:

Saturday, July 16

UCI Individual Time Trial

road closure time 9.30am-12.30pm

(at the latest):

- A18 Mountain Road from its junction with Barrule Park to the junction with the A14 Tholt-y-Will Road

Minisculo Fondo

3.30-5.30pm:

- Mooragh Park, Park Road, North Shore Road from its junction with Park Road to the junction with Ballacloan Road, Ballacloan Rd

----------

SUNDAY, JULY 17

Sector one - 8.30am-12pm:

- A10 Bride Road from its junction with Mooragh Promenade to the junction with Lamb Hill, Lamb Hill, A10 Bride Road from its junction with Cranstal Road to the junction with Bretney Road, Ballavarran Road, Jurby Road from its junction with Ballavarran Road to the junction with the A14, A14 from its junction with Jurby Road to the junction with Ballaugh Curraghs, Ballaugh Curraghs from its junction with the A14 to the junction with Old Windmill Road, Old Windmill Road from its junction with the Ballaugh Curragh’s to its junction with Dollagh Mooar Road, Dollagh Mooar Road from its junction with Old Windmill Road to its junction with Ballaterson Manor, Ballaterson Manor.

Sector two - 9.30am-1pm:

- Glen Road, Druidale Road, Beinney Phott Road (closed until 4pm), Sartfield Road, Little London, Ballabooie Road from its junction with the A3 to the junction with Staarvey Road, Staarvey Road, Switchback Road from its junction with Staarvey Road to the junction with the A20 Poortown Road.

Sector three - 10am-3pm:

- Station Road, Patrick Road from its junction with the Curragh Road to the junction with Slieau Whallian Road.

Sector four - 10am-3pm:

- A27 Dalby Road from its junction with Lhagg Road to the junction with the A36 Round Table Road, A27 Ronague Road from its junction with the A36 Round Table Road to the junction with Corlea Road, Corlea Road, Glen Rushen Road from its junction with the A36 Round Table Road to the junction with Slieau Whallian Road, Slieau Whallian Road.

Sector five - 11am-4pm:

- Ballavargher Road from its junction with Slieau Whallian Park to the junction with Archallagan Road, Archallagan Road, Old Church Road, Beinney Phott Road.

Sector six - 10.30am-5pm

- A14 Tholty Will Road from its junction with the A18 Mountain Road to the junction with the Sulby Claddagh’s, St Jude’s Road.

Sector seven - 10am-5pm:

- A13 Jurby Road from its junction with St Jude’s Road to the junction with Mountain View Innovation Centre, A13 Jurby Road from its junction with Ash Grove to the junction with Bowring Road, Bowering Road from its junction with Coburg Road and Grove Mount South, Cumberland Road, Windsor Mount Road.

Full preview in this