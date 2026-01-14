The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) has been named as the TT and Classic TT’s official charity partner for 2026.
The partnership aims to use the platform and profile of the events to support the island’s charitable organisations.
GNAAS provides critical care across the North East, North Yorkshire, Cumbria and the Isle of Man, responding to 14 incidents in the island last year.
Its specialist doctors and paramedics deliver advanced, hospital-level treatment at the scene of serious incidents.
As a registered charity, GNAAS relies primarily on public and corporate support to sustain its operations and maintain its aircraft and critical care teams.
GNAAS has been delivering life-saving critical care support in the Isle of Man since 2022, responding to serious incidents and assisting with emergency transfers to specialist hospitals in the United Kingdom.
Working in partnership with Manx Care, the service provides advanced medical interventions at the scene, including procedures that would otherwise only be available in a hospital setting.
As official charity partner, GNAAS will work to utilise the TT’s platform to raise awareness and funding to support the continued provision of the service in the island.
The ambition of this partnership is to assist GNAAS to secure the £124,000 required to continue the service in the island.
Sarah Maltby MHK, political member with responsibility for motorsport, said: ‘Building on the success of the TT’s first official charity partnership with Mannin Cancers last year, the new partnership with GNAAS demonstrates a continued commitment to use the TT and Classic TT as a platform to support services that deliver significant public benefit and measurable impact.’
Joe Garcia, GNAAS chief executive, added: ‘Being selected as the TT’s charity partner is a privilege, and it will make a real difference to the life-saving service we can provide in the island.
‘Every mission we fly makes a difference, and this partnership strengthens our ability to bring advanced critical care to people across the island.’
