The final of the annual Green Final Trophy handicap badminton competition will take place next Wednesday (April 2) at the Roundhouse, Strang starting 8pm.
It is the first time that this new venue has hosted the event and both courts will be used on the night, so the finish is expected between 9.30 and 10pm.
The match is being contested between Fencibles A, who are playing off -14, and Northern A who are +14 - so both at the opposite ends of the handicap scale.
The quarter-final results were as follows: Vikings B (+6) 5, Tynwald Celts B (+8) 2; Fencibles A (-14) 7, Peel (+13) 0; Tynwald Celts A (scratch) 1, Northern A (+14) 6, Castletown A (+3) 3, Marown B (+2) 4.
Semi finals: Vikings B (+6) 2, Fencibles A (-14) 5; Northern A (+14) 5, Marown B (+2) 2.