Grim Reaper descends on TREC Isle of Man
Subscribe newsletter
With Halloween fast approaching, the local equine community have planned a number of themed events based around it.
TREC Isle of Man hosted its Halloween event at the Glebe last week which saw some riders participate for the first time.
There were starter and open classes along with a return of the lead rein, in-hand and pairs introduced for the first time last winter.
TREC has been one of the success stories in local equine in recent years with an increase in participation levels - this latest event had to be the most entries on record with approximately 50 over nine classes. With a waiting list, demand for this event proved very popular.
TREC also held a demonstration at the Isle of Man branch of the Pony Club over the summer months which has also resulted in an increase in younger riders wanting to take part.
At the Halloween event, some of the equestrians made the effort of fancy dress including the Grim Reaper, a spider, a headless horseman and a phantom.
There were 10 obstacles, varying from corridor, bending, gate, S-bend and scary ditch.
TREC’s next event will be held on Sunday, November 13 which is an indoor competition at Llamedos Equestrian.
Results:
Class 1, In Hand 1, Claire Watterson-Woodall; 2, Freddie Sowrey; 3, Freida Sayle; 4, Elliott Webb; 5, Oshyn John; 6, Becky Norrey.
Class 2, Lead Rein 1=, Oshyn John and Freida Sayle.
Class 3 Starter 1, Hannah Wylie; 2, Millie Smith; 3, Sophie Grounds.
Class 4, pairs 1, Rachel & Alice; 2, Andrea & Susie.
Class 5, Affiliated Newcomer 1, Helen Goldie; 2, Chris Brooks; 3, Becky Norrey; 4, Susie Saunders; 5, Alice Teare; 6, Sarah Cartney.
Class 6, Affiliated Novice Horse 1, Helen Goldie; 2, Emilie Long; 3, Wendy Corlett; 4, Eowyn Goldie; 5, Becky Norrey; 6, Jess Clague.
Class 7, Affiliated Intermediate 1, Sandra Kennaugh; 2, Rachel Ranson; 3, Suzie Clague; 4, Georgia Smith; 5, Kathryn Scarlett; 6, Jess Clague.
Class 8, Affiliated Intermediate Open 1, Claire Bagshaw; 2, Sandra Kennaugh; 3, Suzie Clague; 4, Kathryn Scarlett; 5, Georgia Smith;
Class 9, Affiliated Open 1, Claire Bagshaw.
PAUL HATTON
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |