Peel Sunset Bowling Club held the pre-festival Autumn Shield on Sunday, with an entry of 80 taking part on a fine day with the competition running like clockwork.
With some players having to win four games just to reach the quarter-final stage, David Bradford (South Ramsey) lost 17-21 to Colin Kelly (Marown), while James Grimston (Kirkham) beat Peter Grimston (Kirkham) 21-15.
The last home greener Tommy McMeiken lost out 13-21 to Neil Withers (Marown), while Kevin Kelly (Marown) recovered from a 9-18 deficit to Glynn Hargraves (South Ramsey) to lead 20-18, only for the latter to runout 21-20.
At the semi-final stage Grimston went into a 13-6 lead against Kelly, with the Marown man hitting back by scoring four consecutive doubles to lead 14-13.
Kelly went on to lead 18-16 then 20-18, but a single and a double was enough for the Kirkham man to claim a 21-20 win to progress to the final.
The other semi saw Hargraves take the lead 14-8, with Withers responding with six chalks to level the game at 14-14.
Hargraves rallied to lead 18-15, with the Marown man levelling the match up once more at 18-18. Hargraves then secured a single and a double to win 21-18.
Grimston made the better start in the final as he went into an early 14-8 lead, which quickly became 17-12 playing a short round peg.
Grimston was counting for one when a huge slice of luck for Hargraves saw him flick off his opponent's short bowl, connect with the jack and score a very fortuitous two, which led Hargraves to close the deficit to one chalk at 16-17.
The following end saw Hargraves counting for two as he looked to go into the lead for the first time in the game but Grimston had other ideas as he struck, moving all the bowls in the end and counted one to lead 18-16.
Three successive singles from the South Ramsey man put him in the lead at 19-18, counting one of the following end, only for Grimston to bowl in to level the score at 19-19.
Another good lead from the visitor over the next two ends was enough to count for game, but on the last end Grimston’s lead bowl was a ‘sitting duck’ to the side of the jack.
Hargraves nearly got another massive slick of luck, flicking off a short bowl connecting with the jack, but couldn’t save game as Grimston secured a fully deserved 21-19 win and the £350 first prize, with Hargraves taking home £180.
The presentation was made by Peel competition secretary Dave ‘Barney’ Kelly who thanked sponsor David Lancaster Limited and Central Bar & Bistro for their continued support.
Club president Lynda Wilson was then introduced to present the prizes, with more than £900 paid out down to the quarter-finals.
GLYNN HARGRAVES