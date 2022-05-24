Guernsey man Tremlett breaks off the front to win circuit race

Guernsey’s Seb Tremlett won round four of the Bikestyle track series at Jurby last Thursday evening.

Conditions were generally fine and sunny, but a strong southwesterly made the back straight a real slog for the 49 riders that started in three groups.

The first group had two laps of the 1.7-mile track headstart on the scratch men.

Tremlett, who smashed the 10-mile time trial the previous week, went for an early attack and stayed away to win by more than one minute. This was amazing considering the strong wind.

The rest of the scratch group caught the earlier starters with a couple of laps to go, and four riders broke away off the front. They were Utmost IoM juniors Callum Salisbury and Tyler Annis, veteran Andrew Roche and fellow Ramsey man Tyler Hannay, home from northern France for a week.

In the sprint, Hannay graciously let the juniors go, with Annis grabbing second ahead of Salisbury.

The next group over the line contained veteran Manx Viking Wheeler Rob Sorby in sixth, then Utmost juniors Ralf Holden and Niall Colquitt, RL360 youth Oscar Gaylor, and Elliot Baxter rounding out the top 10.

The first woman home was Nicola Quaye in 15th, narrowly pipping Michelle Gage in the sprint.