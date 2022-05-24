Guernsey man Tremlett breaks off the front to win circuit race
(Above) the four local riders that broke away off the front of the main bunch - Utmost juniors Callum Salisbury (far right) and Tyler Annis, veteran Andrew Roche and home from Europe for a week Tyler Hannay (Photo: Gary Salisbury)
Subscribe newsletter
Guernsey’s Seb Tremlett won round four of the Bikestyle track series at Jurby last Thursday evening.
Conditions were generally fine and sunny, but a strong southwesterly made the back straight a real slog for the 49 riders that started in three groups.
The first group had two laps of the 1.7-mile track headstart on the scratch men.
Tremlett, who smashed the 10-mile time trial the previous week, went for an early attack and stayed away to win by more than one minute. This was amazing considering the strong wind.
The rest of the scratch group caught the earlier starters with a couple of laps to go, and four riders broke away off the front. They were Utmost IoM juniors Callum Salisbury and Tyler Annis, veteran Andrew Roche and fellow Ramsey man Tyler Hannay, home from northern France for a week.
In the sprint, Hannay graciously let the juniors go, with Annis grabbing second ahead of Salisbury.
The next group over the line contained veteran Manx Viking Wheeler Rob Sorby in sixth, then Utmost juniors Ralf Holden and Niall Colquitt, RL360 youth Oscar Gaylor, and Elliot Baxter rounding out the top 10.
The first woman home was Nicola Quaye in 15th, narrowly pipping Michelle Gage in the sprint.
Results, Bikestyle Track Series (round four) - combined Sport/Elite (11 laps): 1, Seb Tremlett 46min 52sec; 2, Tyler Annis 48.15; 3, Callum Salisbury @ same time; 4, Andrew Roche 48.16; 5, Tyler Hannay 48.24; 6, Rob Sorby 48.59; 7, Ralf Holden; 8, Niall Colquitt; 9, Oscar Gaylor; 10, Elliot Baxter; 11, James Kinrade all @st; 12, William Curphey 50.10; 13, Richard Fletcher 50.39; 14, Michael Clough 51.05; 15, Nicola Quaye 51.10; 16, Michelle Gage; 17, Mike Chatel both @st; 18, Ross Thorley 51.16; 19, Eric Kelly 51.17; 20, Ivan Sorby; 21, James Scott both @st; 22, Richard Curphey 51.19; 23, Jess Pickavance 51.20; 24, Nick Whitehouse 51.31; 25, Florence Griffin; 26, Stewart Ward; 27, Russell Cowin; 28, Sophie Smith; 29, Kirree Quayle all @st; 30, Mark Robinson 51.39; 31, Jamie Blair 52.02; 32, Simon Harding 52.24; 33, Peter Hounsell 53.02; 34, Orry Lund 53.28; 35, James Hinchliffe 55.33; 36, Dominic Dunwell 55.53; 37, Scott Morgan 56.08; 38, David Hinks 56.13; 39, Neil Morrison 56.52; (10 laps) 40, Michael Faid 49.53; 41, Cian Howard 50.10; 42, Mark Leslie 50.11; 43, Niall Quiggin 51.12; (seven laps) Alec Sorby 34.52. DNF: Chris Coole, Andy Bass, Thomas Kneen, Sam Treanor, Charlie Swales. Manx Timing Solutions.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |