Tyler Hannay won round five of the Manx Viking Wheelers-promoted Spring Cycling series last week.
This was a 10-mile time trial over the undulating Kirk Michael to Peel coast road and back.
The Saint Piran rider set a sub-21 minute winning time for the new course to win by 53 seconds from junior rider Will Curphey.
The leading females in a total field of more than 50 riders were teenagers Lily-Ann Scott in 27.39, Abi Clayton 28.02 and Grace Robinson 31.07.
10-mile time trial results, Kirk Michael-Peel, Wednesday, May 1 – Manx Viking Wheelers: 1, Tyler Hannay 20min 57sec; 2, William Curphey 21.50; 3, Callum Salisbury 23.19; 4, Niall Quiggin 23.29; 5, Mark Horsthuis 23.36; 6, Niall Colquitt 23.43; 7, Ivan Sorby 23.54; 8, Simon Harding 24.06; 9, James Kinrade 24.17; 10, Orry Lund 24.18; 11, Richard Curphey 24.20; 12, Gianni Epifani 24.29; 13, Kevin Kissack 24.33; 14, Alec Sorby 24.35; 15, Cian Howard 24.40; 16, Michael Faid 25.03; 17, Cameron Hounsell 25.07; 18, Rob Sorby 25.17; 19, Zach Jones 25.25; 20, Tom Broadbent 25.39; 21, Phil Knox 25.46; 22, Daniel Minay 25.52; 23, Andrew Radcliffe 26.13; 24, Harry Kinley 26.26; 25, Harry Snape 26.32; 26, Richard Fletcher 26.35; 27, Thomas Hutchinson 26.46; 28, Kevan Gelling 26.51; 29, Mark Harrison 26.58; 30, Russell Collister 26.59; 31, Richard Cryer 26.59; 32, Martino Macchia 27.02; 33, Marco Almeida 27.07; 34, Ben Corkill 27.08; 35, Mike Chatel 27.21; 36, Nathan Hinks 27.25; 37, Simon Jennings 27.34; 38, Lily-ann Scott 27.39; 39, Mike Nicholls 27.44; 40, John Garrood 27.48; 41, Abi Clayton 28.02; 42, Nigel Crellin 28.27; 43, Hugh Osborn 28.31; 44, Nicholas Whitehouse 28.49; 45, Mark Hutchinson 29.36; 46, Ken Corlett 31.05; 47, Grace Robinson 31.07; 48, Lee Clayton 31.13; 49, Charlie Elliott 31.20; 50, Poppy Clayton 32.04; 51, Peter Hounsell 33.32. Manx Timing Solutions
* Tyler Hannay continued his good form with victory in East Lancs Road Club’s 10-mile time trial near Milnthorpe, Cumbria on Saturday finishing in 18min 50sec.