FC Isle of Man suffered a last-gasp away defeat at the hands of AFC Liverpool on Saturday afternoon.
A 95th-minute winner from Caleb Jones snatched all three points for the Merseysiders after Luke Booth’s second-half strike had appeared to earn the Ravens a hard-fought draw.
The Manx side went into the North West Counties Football League clash looking to maintain their impressive recent form which has helped move them up into the play-off positions in the Premier Division.
But it was the hosts who, after an even start to the contest, took the lead in the 20th minute when they broke through the FC Isle of Man defence and Elliott Taylor took a touch before rolling the ball beyond Ravens’ keeper Adam Killey into the net.
It was very nearly 2-0 moments later but Jack McVey was on hand to clear the ball off the line.
The goal seemed to spur the visitors into life after that though, with Dan Hattersley going close when he headed narrowly over the bar.
Dean Pinnington was next to try his luck but his effort was deflected off-target, before Charlie Higgins beat two defenders and fired goalwards but his effort was well saved by Liverpool shot-stopper David Parkinson.
Despite that good spell by the Ravens, they again nearly fell further behind but this time Callum Sherry was in the right place at the right time to clear an effort off the line and ensure the score remained only 1-0 to the home side.
At the other end of the pitch, Higgins got goalside of the Liverpool defence and squared the ball to Danny Gerrard but his shot sailed narrowly off target and the hosts led 1-0 at half-time.
The second half was less than two minutes old when the Ravens went close again, Kyle Watson and Pinnington linking up to create a chance for Hattersley which flew narrowly over the bar.
Moments later Killey had to be alert to pull off an impressive save, then at the other end Hattersley fired over again as FC Isle of Man continued to build momentum.
The pressure told just after the hour mark when Jacob Crook picked out Luke Booth - who’d only been on the pitch a matter of minutes - and he shaped to cross but instead rifled the ball beyond Parkinson into the far corner of the net to drag the Ravens back on level terms.
The turnaround was nearly completed six minutes later when Ronan McDonnell's pin-point corner was met by the head of Sean Doyle, but his header crashed back off the bar and McVey was unable to turn home the rebound.
Booth nearly doubled his tally when he latched onto a pass from Sam Baines, but his curling effort sailed narrowly the wrong side of the post, before Doyle saw another effort saved by Parkinson following Crook's cross.
It was the same story again as the clock ticked 90 and an additional five minutes of injury time were added, Doyle being denied by another save from the Liverpool keeper.
The Ravens were then forced to play the final couple of minutes with only 10 men after Sherry was sinbinned.
Heartbreakingly for FC Isle of Man, they were made to pay for the numerical disadvantage as, moments after Killey had produced a fine save, the resulting corner was guided into the net by Jones to seal a dramatic late victory for AFC Liverpool.