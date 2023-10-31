After 10 hours of snooker at the Cue Zone, Darryl Hill was victorious in the first of five snooker ranking events of the 2023-24 season as he defeated Tom Miller 2-0 in the final.
The day was a big success with 63 breaks of 20+ made, Miller reaching the highest of the day at 82.
It was pleasing to see some new players to the ranking events in attendance.
These included Dave Notman who made the quarter-finals despite being new to snooker, plus Matt Dodd and Graham Ashton who both went out at the group phase but thoroughly enjoyed it.
Making a return to competitive snooker was two-time island champion Michael Curphey who ran Hill close, particularly in their group match, before going out to him in the semis and was the only player to take a frame off him all day.
Thanks go to all those who competed, tournament director Ken Kinrade, assistant Jane Hill, Dave Kelly in doing a great job as roving referee and of course the Cue Zone.
Ranking event two is scheduled for December 10.