Bacchas players take centre stage Manx Hockey Association’s latest Team of the Week following the first round of the knockout competitions.
Goalkeeper
Rob Webber (Ramsey Ravens) - despite a loss, he put on a stellar performance as the Ravens keeper. In only his second game this season, he was again named man of the match after some superb shot-stopping and guidance from the back.
Defenders
Elena Caley (Vikings B) - in a fantastic victory for Vikings B, Caley was everywhere for the blacks, running all game and often having to mark two or more players. Her last-ditch tackles and heroics plus her influence going forward saw her named player of the match.
Emily Kirkham (Bacchas C) - Kirkham was the model centre-back for Bacchas C in their 1-0 victory. Coolness personified is the best way to describe her performance, not letting anything faze her and she always made the correct decisions in possession.
Midfielders
George Harrison (Bacchas A) - bagging himself a goal on the way to a player of the match performance, Harrison played a key role in the midfield of Bacchas A. Returning to Manx hockey this season, he was able to control the play for the whites.
Paul Bott (Castletown Cammags) - covering almost every inch of the pitch, Bott was deployed as both a defensive midfielder and winger for Cammags. He constantly tormented the opposition, oftentimes disrupting attacks before they could form.
Eddie Caley (Vikings A) - in a 5-1 victory, Caley played a great game in his role as a central midfielder. Always picking the right pass, his play helped the blacks advance to the semi-finals.
Harri Lewis (Valkyrs u15s) - a great performance once again from Harri sees him named in the team of the week for the first time. The midfield general has cemented himself as one to watch for the future in Manx hockey.
Darcy Killey (Harlequins u15s) - as captain for Quins on Saturday, Darcy played a superb game in the midfield. Netting a thoroughly-deserved goal, she showed excellent distribution and tackling skills and was unlucky not to come away with a win.
Forwards
Andrew Winstanley (Castletown Southerners) - grabbing himself yet another hat-trick, he was named player of the match for Southerners. This game marks his second hat-trick of the year with many more sure to come in the remaining games.
Cory Corkhill (Harlequins B) - a skilful and selfless performance from the young centre forward earns him a place in team of the week. Bagging himself his first hat-trick of the season following his record-breaking goal tally last year, he shows no signs of slowing down.
Gracie Evans (Bacchas u15s) - scoring two goals in Bacchas u15s’ 3-0 victory, Gracie was named player of the match. With a great work rate and fantastic finishing, she once again found herself on the scoresheet.