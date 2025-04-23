Manx Hockey Association’s men’s and women’s season concludes this weekend as the finals of the Cup, Plate and Bowl competitions take place.
In the Men’s Cup, Bacchas A and Valkyrs A go head-to-head in the final.
Bacchas took victory in last year's contest and also came away with the league title this season, but will face a tricky test against Valkyrs.
The blues will go into the game as underdogs but still boast a strong squad and will push Bacchas throughout the contest.
The Women's Cup sees Castletown A hoping to complete a league and cup double as the unbeaten southerners look to put an exclamation mark on a fantastic season.
They go up against Bacchas A who had a disappointing league campaign but will be looking to record an upset on Friday night.
Despite losing out on promotion in the last week of Men’s Division One, Bacchas B will see themselves as favourites going into the Men’s Plate final.
Standing in their way are Harlequins B who have enjoyed a strong campaign in the Plate and will be looking to cap off their year with what would be a hard-earned trophy.
Both teams in the Women's Plate missed out on a potential league title so will be hoping to take home the trophy on Saturday.
Valkyrs B and Bacchas B go head-to-head in what should be a close-fought game between two good sides.
The Men’s Bowl is the only game on finals day not to feature a Bacchas side as Valkyrs C and Vikings C face off.
Valkyrs took the Men’s Division Two title by a single point and, with nothing to separate the two sides all season, this game should be a thriller.
Rounding out the season for Manx hockey, Valkyrs C and Bacchas C are set to meet in the Women's Bowl final.
Both teams have been in good form this year and will be hoping that they can finish their campaign with a trophy.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE