With no forwards in the squad this week, this week’s selection is reminiscent of Spanish football sides of the late 2000s and early 2010s with defenders and midfielders taking centre stage.
- Goalkeeper - Ela Blakemore - Athena Healthcare Harlequins Women B
Named as player of the game in both of her games this weekend, Ela was nominated as both a goalkeeper and as a midfielder.
As stand-in goalkeeper for Quins B she made a number of good saves but she really shone during Quins’ A side’s huge win as she controlled the game with ease.
- Defence - Sarah Kindrade - Ramsey women’s A
Despite a loss Sarah played a great game at the back for Ramsey A. She made a number of key tackles throughout the game and helped keep her side in the fight.
- Defence - Cara Yule - Canaccord Genuity Vikings women’s A
Although playing as a defender Cara was vital in all aspects of the game for Vikings A. As well as putting in a number of tackles it was her overlapping runs down the right wing which earned her player of the game awards.
- Defence - Joe Shuttleworth - J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown women’s C
Another player who was not playing his usual position this weekend, Joe was named as player of the game for his efforts. He made some excellently timed tackles and was always there to slow down the opposition.
- Defence - Charlie Bell - Canaccord Genuity Vikings men’s B
In a big win for his side Charlie was a rock at the back. He kept his head and discipline throughout and was able to sweep up every opposition attack that came his way.
- Defence - Chris Caldwell - Motorworx Valkyrs men’s B
Although on the wrong end of the scoreline, Chris and Valkyrs B put in a fantastic defensive shift. Facing a strong attacking team his efforts at the back saw him named as player of the game.
- Midfielder - Marczhela Cubbon - Ramsey Crookall Bacchas women’s C
Marczhela was named player of the game in Bacchas C’s 2-1 win over the weekend. Playing as a central midfielder she was a key part of both of her side's goals and contributed to every aspect of the game.
- Midfielder - Abigail Harvey - Ramsey women’s B
Playing as an attacking midfielder, Abigail was named player of the game for Ramsey B. She was involved in a number of attacks and created plenty of chances for her side.
- Midfielder - Steve Mulhern - J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown women’s B
Steve did everything asked of him and more in his player of the game performance. He played everywhere asked of him, filling in across the park and disrupting play with an incredible work rate.
- Attacking midfielder - Alfie Swales - Athena Healthcare Harlequins men’s A
Getting himself on the scoresheet on the way to a 2-0 win for Quins A, Alfie was named as player of the game. He contributed to his side's victory in a number of ways in a solid all-around performance.
- Attacking midfielder - Ellan Cleator - Motorworx Valkyrs ladies A
Despite not coming away with a victory, Ellan’s two goals saw her named as player of the game. Her two wonder goals and all-around strong midfield play meant she was unlucky not to come away with a victory.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE