The Isle of Man under-14 boys team faced Chester in the England Hockey Tier Two U14 Boys KO Championships on Saturday.
After the losing the toss, the IoM defended a succession of short corners before scoring from their own first short corner, Ryan Cartwright slotting into the bottom corner for a well-taken finish.
The Manx side continued to defend doggedly against a tricky team, while creating a few chances themselves.
Still 1-0 up at half-time, the IoM started the second half strongly but couldn’t get the second goal that would’ve given them a cushion.
After several short corners midway, Chester finally scored from one with a good finish.
The game became more open with chances for both teams but, with only three minutes remaining, Chester scored a second with another well-worked short corner.
The IoM lads dominated the final few minutes plus stoppage time but couldn’t find an equaliser and Chester held on to win 2-1.
