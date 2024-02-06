As the men’s and women’s hockey leagues reach their midway point this weekend, the title favourites have begun to emerge.

In the Men’s Premiership, league leaders Canaccord Genuity Vikings A will play J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A who will be hoping to continue their winning form after taking their first victory last weekend.

A battle for second place sees Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A take on Motorworx Valkyrs A as they both mount their challenge to get to the top spot, while both Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B and Athena Healthcare Harlequins A will be searching for their first win of the year.

The Women’s Premiership sees last year’s champions J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A play current table-toppers Canaccord Genuity Vikings A, while J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B will face a tough test in their quest for a first win as they play the in-form Motorworx Valkyrs A.

After taking their first win last weekend, Athena Healthcare Harlequins A will be wanting to continue that form in their game against Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A.

Exceed Business Services Ramsey A play Canaccord Genuity Vikings C in Men’s Division One, with the northern side continuing their chase to gain promotion.

What promises to be an evenly-matched fixture will see Canaccord Genuity Vikings B meet Motorworx Valkyrs B. After suffering a heavy defeat last weekend, Athena Healthcare Harlequins B will be hoping to bounce back when they play J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B.

In Women’s Division One, current leaders Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B travel down south to face J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown C, while second-placed Exceed Business Services Ramsey A face a tough test against third-placed Motorworx Valkyrs B.

Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C will play Canaccord Genuity Vikings B to round out the division.

The final senior league, Division Two, sees the men’s and women’s teams continue their push for promotion.

In the men’s half, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas D play second-placed Motorworx Valkyrs C, while the second and final game sees J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown C play promotion favourites Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts.

In Women’s Division Two, league leaders J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown D face Canaccord Genuity Vikings C, while Exceed Business Services Ramsey B play Motorworx Valkyrs C in a battle to make a push towards the top of the table. After losing out to league leaders last weekend, Athena Healthcare Harlequins B will be hoping to return to winning ways in their game against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown E.

Canaccord Genuity Vikings will meet J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sabres in the Under-15s League, while Exceed Business Services Ramsey Rogues and Rascals play Motorworx Valkyrs.

FIXTURES

Saturday, February 10:

Men’s Premiership

12.30pmVikings A v Castletown A @ the NSC

2pmValkyrs A v Bacchas A @ QEII

3.30pmBacchas B v Harlequins A @KWC

Women’s Premiership

2pmVikings A v Castletown A @ the NSC

2pmCastletown B v Valkyrs A @ CRHS

3pmHarlequins A v Bacchas A @KWC

Men’s Division One

12.30pmRamsey A v Vikings C @ QEII

3.30pmVikings B v Valkyrs B @ QEII

3.30pmCastletown B v Harlequins B @ CRHS

Women’s Division One

12.30pmBacchas C v Vikings B @ CRHS

12.30pmRamsey A v Valkyrs B @ RGS

11amCastletown C v Bacchas B @ CRHS

Men’s Division Two

11amBacchas D v Valkyrs C @ QEII

4.30pm Castletown C v Bacchas Colts @ KWC

Women’s Division Two

11amCastletown D v Vikings C @ the NSC

2pmRamsey B v Valkyrs C @ RGS

12pmHarlequins B v Castletown E @KWC

Under-15s League

3.30pm Vikings v Castletown Sabres @ the NSC

3.30pmRamsey Rogues Rascals v Valkyrs @ RGS