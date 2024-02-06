As the men’s and women’s hockey leagues reach their midway point this weekend, the title favourites have begun to emerge.
In the Men’s Premiership, league leaders Canaccord Genuity Vikings A will play J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A who will be hoping to continue their winning form after taking their first victory last weekend.
A battle for second place sees Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A take on Motorworx Valkyrs A as they both mount their challenge to get to the top spot, while both Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B and Athena Healthcare Harlequins A will be searching for their first win of the year.
The Women’s Premiership sees last year’s champions J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A play current table-toppers Canaccord Genuity Vikings A, while J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B will face a tough test in their quest for a first win as they play the in-form Motorworx Valkyrs A.
After taking their first win last weekend, Athena Healthcare Harlequins A will be wanting to continue that form in their game against Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A.
Exceed Business Services Ramsey A play Canaccord Genuity Vikings C in Men’s Division One, with the northern side continuing their chase to gain promotion.
What promises to be an evenly-matched fixture will see Canaccord Genuity Vikings B meet Motorworx Valkyrs B. After suffering a heavy defeat last weekend, Athena Healthcare Harlequins B will be hoping to bounce back when they play J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B.
In Women’s Division One, current leaders Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B travel down south to face J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown C, while second-placed Exceed Business Services Ramsey A face a tough test against third-placed Motorworx Valkyrs B.
Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C will play Canaccord Genuity Vikings B to round out the division.
The final senior league, Division Two, sees the men’s and women’s teams continue their push for promotion.
In the men’s half, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas D play second-placed Motorworx Valkyrs C, while the second and final game sees J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown C play promotion favourites Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts.
In Women’s Division Two, league leaders J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown D face Canaccord Genuity Vikings C, while Exceed Business Services Ramsey B play Motorworx Valkyrs C in a battle to make a push towards the top of the table. After losing out to league leaders last weekend, Athena Healthcare Harlequins B will be hoping to return to winning ways in their game against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown E.
Canaccord Genuity Vikings will meet J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sabres in the Under-15s League, while Exceed Business Services Ramsey Rogues and Rascals play Motorworx Valkyrs.
FIXTURES
Saturday, February 10:
Men’s Premiership
12.30pmVikings A v Castletown A @ the NSC
2pmValkyrs A v Bacchas A @ QEII
3.30pmBacchas B v Harlequins A @KWC
Women’s Premiership
2pmVikings A v Castletown A @ the NSC
2pmCastletown B v Valkyrs A @ CRHS
3pmHarlequins A v Bacchas A @KWC
Men’s Division One
12.30pmRamsey A v Vikings C @ QEII
3.30pmVikings B v Valkyrs B @ QEII
3.30pmCastletown B v Harlequins B @ CRHS
Women’s Division One
12.30pmBacchas C v Vikings B @ CRHS
12.30pmRamsey A v Valkyrs B @ RGS
11amCastletown C v Bacchas B @ CRHS
Men’s Division Two
11amBacchas D v Valkyrs C @ QEII
4.30pm Castletown C v Bacchas Colts @ KWC
Women’s Division Two
11amCastletown D v Vikings C @ the NSC
2pmRamsey B v Valkyrs C @ RGS
12pmHarlequins B v Castletown E @KWC
Under-15s League
3.30pm Vikings v Castletown Sabres @ the NSC
3.30pmRamsey Rogues Rascals v Valkyrs @ RGS