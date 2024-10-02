The first week of knockout hockey has arrived as teams from across the island enter the opening round of the mixed cup, plate and bowl.
In the cup, the competition for the sides competing in the Premiership, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B face a tough first-round match at the NSC as they have drawn Canaccord Genuity Vikings A.
The so far unbeaten All Blacks will pose a daunting challenge for the Tromode club’s second string.
What looks a more open match will see J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Celts take on Canaccord Genuity Vikings B with both sides believing they can take the spoils of the day.
The fixture of the weekend though belongs to last season's finalists as Motorworx Valkyrs A and Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A face-off in what promises to be an action-packed game at the QEII.
Athena Healthcare Harlequins A will play the winner of this match in the next round.
Teams from division one will be taking part in the plate competition with only four of the six sides in action this Saturday.
The first of these sees an in-form Canaccord Genuity Vikings D play J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Southerners in a must-win match for both.
A Douglas derby pits Canaccord Genuity Vikings C against Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C with both teams having a chance to advance.
Neither Motorworx Valkyrs C or Ramsey A have a game this weekend and will play each other in the semi-finals.
Rounding out the knockout competitions is the bowl as the teams from the second and third divisions match up.
Fresh off a win, Ramsey Ravens face a difficult game against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cammags who are hoping to continue their hot start to the campaign.
The so far unbeaten Athena Healthcare Harlequins B will be believing they can advance to the semi-finals as they face Canaccord Genuity Vikings E who will be hoping for an underdog victory.
Motorworx Valkyrs D and J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cushags take on one another in the last of the ties this Saturday.
Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts will face the victors of that match in the next round.
- The under 15s league will be taking place as usual with both J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown sides in action.
Sabres play Swales Flooring Harlequins, while Sharks face Ramsey Crookall Bacchas.
Motorworx Valkyrs and Canaccord Genuity Vikings draw the curtain on the weekend’s action.
Fixtures: Saturday, October 5
Manx Cup
12.35pm Vikings B v Castletown Celts at NSC
2.05pm Vikings A v Bacchas B at NSC
2.05pm Valkrys A v Bacchas B at QEII
Manx Plate
11.05am Vikings D v Castletown Southerners at NSC
3.35pm Vikings C v Bacchas C at NSC
Manx Bowl
11.05am Valkyrs D v Castletown Cushags at QEII
12.35pm Harlequins B v Vikings E at Bowl
12.35pm Ramsey Ravens v Castletown Cammags at CRHS
Under-15s
2.05pm Harlequins v Castletown Sabres at CRHS
3.35pm Valkyrs v Vikings at QEII
3.35pm Bacchas v Castletown Sharkes at CRHS
GEORGE RATCLIFFE