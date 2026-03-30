Cronkbourne Bacchas have secured a clean sweep of Manx Hockey Association men's league titles.
In the final weekend of the league season, the various division winners were confirmed.
In the men's, Bacchas rounded off a fantastic season by topping all three divisions, with Bacchas A winning the Premiership, the B side topping Division One and Bacchas Colts leading the way in Division Two.
In the women’s competitions, three clubs shared the titles as Castletown A won the Premiership, with Valkyrs B taking Division One and Ramsey B clinching Division Two.
This year’s hockey season will be rounded off by the Cup, Plate and Bowl finals at the NSC on April 24 and 25. A full match schedule will be available shortly.
Harlequins v Castletown A
In their final Women’s Premiership game of the season, Harlequins A faced a tough challenge against league leaders Castletown A.
After a well-fought campaign, Quins secured a strong fourth-place finish and this final fixture proved a stern test for the young side.
The game began evenly, with Harlequins enjoying good spells of possession and moving the ball well through midfield. But it was Castletown who opened the scoring midway through the first half.
Quins responded positively, looking to hit Castletown on the break and create chances of their own. Their efforts paid off as a quick counter-attack resulted in a short corner on the half-time whistle.
Rachael Middleton found Ela Blakemore, who calmly finished with a composed back-post deflection to make it 1-1 at the break.
Castletown came out strongly in the second half with a high press, forcing turnovers and testing the Quins’ defence who battled hard.
Goalkeeper Zara Benham produced several key saves to keep the scores level. Despite a resilient defensive effort, Castletown regained the lead from a short corner before adding three late goals to secure a 5-1 win.
Players of the match were Pat McMullen and Darcy Killey (Harlequins A) and Evie Watterson (Castletown A).
Vikings B v Valkyrs B
In Women's Division Two, Vikings B travelled west to take on Valkrys B for their final league game.
Vikings started strongly, creating early momentum with some excellent attacking play. Amelie Cocker dominated the right wing and delivered several dangerous balls across the D.
Unfortunately, despite the pressure, Vikings were unable to convert these chances into goals.
A strong Valkyrs side capitalised on quick counter-attacks, breaking through the Vikings defence to take an early 1-0 lead. The game quickly became end-to-end hockey and Vikings responded well.
Super-sub Poppy Gerard, stepping in at the last minute after playing in goal the previous match, proved her versatility by weaving through the Valkyrs midfield before slipping a perfect pass across the D for Ellie Harris to finish and level the score at 1-1. But Valkyrs edged ahead before half-time, taking a 2-1 lead into the break.
The second half proved more challenging for Vikings as Valkyrs came out with a new intensity. A series of short corners and well-worked field goals quickly extended their lead.
Vikings continued to battle and Abi Harvey provided a highlight moment with a superb solo run down the left wing, driving into the D and finishing confidently past the keeper.
Despite the effort and determination shown throughout, a disciplined Valkyrs side continued to add to the scoreline, with the match finishing 10-2 Valkyrs.
Players of the match were Morgan Braidwood (Vikings B) and Steph Cottier (Valkyrs B).
- Thanks go to all the teams that have submitted reports throughout the season.
RACHEL ANDREW
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