Manx Hockey Association’s latest Team of the Week reverts back to a more traditional formation, after three goalkeepers appeared in the previous edition.
GOALKEEPER
Arabella Russell (Ramsey Rogues and Rascals) - was kept busy but pulled off multiple top saves to keep the scoreline down.
DEFENCE
Sam Hassall (Bacchas A) - solid defensively, stayed composed under pressure and distributed the ball brilliantly across the back for her side.
Lewis Kneale (Ramsey A) - played a solid game in defence, making several key tackles and blocking shots, as well as making some good passes to get Ramsey on the attack.
Steve Craine (Bacchas C) - a sterling performance from the veteran player who stepped in to replace an injured team member. Despite the scoreline, he never gave up and kept going to the end.
MIDFIELD
Tara Mitchell (Castletown C) - a strong performance supporting the inners and creating strong attacking play.
Oli Christian (Bacchas B) - set up both goals for his team, worked tirelessly and produced several good interceptions throughout the match.
Jake Phair (Vikings B) - his first game back after being abroad and delivered a really solid effort in the middle. Produced some great tackling, leading to a number of attacking chances for Vikings.
Caleb Blakemore (Harlequins A) - showed some great pieces of skill in the middle and moved the ball around well. Deserved his two goals.
Imogen Corke (Valkyrs A) - was outstanding in midfield, controlling the tempo of the game and putting in a tireless performance throughout.
Ela Blakemore (Harlequins A) - worked tirelessly in midfield all game and scored two goals, one a penalty flick and another from a brilliant solo effort.
ATTACK
Sam Spooner (Vikings C) - for his outfield work rate. Played up top, scoring a hat-trick and assisting with one of the other goals.
FIXTURES
Saturday, March 21:
Men’s Premiership
Vikings B v Castletown A 12.35pm @ NSC
Vikings A v Valkyrs A 2.05pm @ QEII
Harlequins A v Bacchas A 12.35pm @ CRHS
Women's Premiership
Vikings A v Castletown A 2.05pm @ NSC
Bacchas A v Harlequins A 2.05pm @ CRHS
Valkyrs A v Castletown B 2.05pm @ KWC
Men’s Division One
Valkyrs B v Bacchas B 11.05am @ NSC
Castletown B v Valkyrs C 12.35pm @ QEII
Ramsey A v Harlequins B 12.35pm @ RGS
Women's Division One
Bacchas B v Valkyrs B 11.05am @ QEII
Ramsey A v Vikings B 2.05pm @ RGS
Bacchas C v Castletown C 3.35pm @ KWC
Men’s Division Two
Bacchas C v Harlequins C 3.35pm @ CRHS
Castletown C v Bacchas Colts 12.35pm @ KWC
Ramsey B v Vikings C 5.05pm @ KWC
Women's Division Two
Vikings C v Ramsey B 3.35pm @ RGS
Valkyrs C v Harlequins C 11.05am @ CRHS
Under-15s Mixed League
Bacchas v Castletown Sabres 3.35pm @ NSC
Vikings v Valkyrs 3.35pm @ QEII
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Sunday, March 22:
England Hockey Junior Championship semi-finals
Isle of Man Under-14 Boys v Oxford Hawks 5pm away
Isle of Man Under-16 Girls v Norwich City 2.30pm away
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