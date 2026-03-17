Manx Hockey Association’s latest Team of the Week reverts back to a more traditional formation, after three goalkeepers appeared in the previous edition.

GOALKEEPER

Arabella Russell (Ramsey Rogues and Rascals) - was kept busy but pulled off multiple top saves to keep the scoreline down.

DEFENCE

Sam Hassall (Bacchas A) - solid defensively, stayed composed under pressure and distributed the ball brilliantly across the back for her side.

Lewis Kneale (Ramsey A) - played a solid game in defence, making several key tackles and blocking shots, as well as making some good passes to get Ramsey on the attack.

Steve Craine (Bacchas C) - a sterling performance from the veteran player who stepped in to replace an injured team member. Despite the scoreline, he never gave up and kept going to the end.

MIDFIELD

Tara Mitchell (Castletown C) - a strong performance supporting the inners and creating strong attacking play.

Oli Christian (Bacchas B) - set up both goals for his team, worked tirelessly and produced several good interceptions throughout the match.

Jake Phair (Vikings B) - his first game back after being abroad and delivered a really solid effort in the middle. Produced some great tackling, leading to a number of attacking chances for Vikings.

Caleb Blakemore (Harlequins A) - showed some great pieces of skill in the middle and moved the ball around well. Deserved his two goals.

Imogen Corke (Valkyrs A) - was outstanding in midfield, controlling the tempo of the game and putting in a tireless performance throughout.

Ela Blakemore (Harlequins A) - worked tirelessly in midfield all game and scored two goals, one a penalty flick and another from a brilliant solo effort.

ATTACK

Sam Spooner (Vikings C) - for his outfield work rate. Played up top, scoring a hat-trick and assisting with one of the other goals.

FIXTURES

Saturday, March 21:

Men’s Premiership

Vikings B v Castletown A 12.35pm @ NSC

Vikings A v Valkyrs A 2.05pm @ QEII

Harlequins A v Bacchas A 12.35pm @ CRHS

Women's Premiership

Vikings A v Castletown A 2.05pm @ NSC

Bacchas A v Harlequins A 2.05pm @ CRHS

Valkyrs A v Castletown B 2.05pm @ KWC

Men’s Division One

Valkyrs B v Bacchas B 11.05am @ NSC

Castletown B v Valkyrs C 12.35pm @ QEII

Ramsey A v Harlequins B 12.35pm @ RGS

Women's Division One

Bacchas B v Valkyrs B 11.05am @ QEII

Ramsey A v Vikings B 2.05pm @ RGS

Bacchas C v Castletown C 3.35pm @ KWC

Men’s Division Two

Bacchas C v Harlequins C 3.35pm @ CRHS

Castletown C v Bacchas Colts 12.35pm @ KWC

Ramsey B v Vikings C 5.05pm @ KWC

Women's Division Two

Vikings C v Ramsey B 3.35pm @ RGS

Valkyrs C v Harlequins C 11.05am @ CRHS

Under-15s Mixed League

Bacchas v Castletown Sabres 3.35pm @ NSC

Vikings v Valkyrs 3.35pm @ QEII

—-----

Sunday, March 22:

England Hockey Junior Championship semi-finals

Isle of Man Under-14 Boys v Oxford Hawks 5pm away

Isle of Man Under-16 Girls v Norwich City 2.30pm away