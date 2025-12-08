Isle of Man hockey star Sienna Dunn played a starring role in England beating Austria at the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup in Chile over the weekend.
Having helped her side draw 2-2 with China before defeating South Africa 4-1 last Thursday, the former King William’s College student got her name on the scoresheet during an impressive win on Saturday.
England controlled the match from the outset and found an early breakthrough in the 10th minute through Mia Moore.
After a goalless second quarter, England came flying out of the traps after half-time and asserted their dominance, doubling their lead in the 33rd minute via Lottie Bingham, who added another soon after.
Then it was Dunn’s turn to get in on the act, with the 20-year-old Nottingham University student converting a penalty corner in the 51st minute to make it 4–0 and put the game beyond the reach of the Austrians.
Further goals followed by Evie Grindal, Moore and Josefina Hippe to seal a comprehensive 7-0 victory.
That result ensured England finished second in pool D – level on points with China but behind on goal difference – which sets up a quarter-final clash with pool A winners Netherlands.
That match was due to be played as the Examiner was going to press on Monday evening.
The winner will go through to a semi-final against either the United States or Belgium on Wednesday, while the loser drops into one of the placing matches later today (Tuesday).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.