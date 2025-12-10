Manx Hockey Association’s outdoor mixed finals are set to take place this weekend.
MIXED PLATE
In the Mixed Plate, Haldane Fisher Valkyrs B and Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C go head-to-head in what should be a very tight contest.
Valkyrs claimed the Division One title two weekends ago so will be keen to finish their year with the league and plate double.
They have beaten their opponents twice already this year, so will see themselves as the favourites heading into Saturday’s contest.
Bacchas, on the other hand, looked like the team to beat in Division One for much of the campaign before they encountered a poor run of form in the final stretch.
They have scored a whopping 39 goals so far this year so are a formidable force in front of goal. Having missed out on promotion by only two points, they will be out for revenge in the final.
MIXED BOWL
The top two teams of Division Two battle it out in the Bowl competition, with J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cammags and Canaccord Wealth Vikings D set to battle it out in the final.
Cammags have enjoyed a near perfect season this year and are unbeaten up to this point. They claimed the second division title with a week to spare and will head into this game as heavy favourites.
This should not deter Vikings though, as they finished as runners-up in the same division.
Despite a scare in their semi-final which saw them take victory only after penalty flicks, they will be eager to pull off the upset victory on Saturday.
ISLAND GAMES
Off-island, the senior men’s and women’s Isle of Man representative teams take part in the next round of the England Hockey knockout competitions.
The women's A team will face Liverpool Sefton 1s in the EH Women’s Tier Two Trophy for the first game of the campaign after their last match was awarded as a walkover to them.
Meanwhile, the island women’s B side had been due to take on Stafford 1s in the EH Women’s Tier Three Shield, having lost out to Liverpool Sefton 4-1 in the last round. But their Stafford opponents have conceded the game so the Manx side progress automatically.
The island men’s A team take on Preston 1s in the EH Men’s Tier Two Trophy following on from their huge 7-1 victory in the last round.
The men’s B are also in action and face a tough test against Triton 1s in the Men’s Tier Three Vase, but will be looking to build on their huge 6-1 win in their previous outing.
FIXTURES
Saturday, December 13:
Mixed Bowl final
Vikings D v Castletown Cammags @ the NSC 12.35pm
Mixed Plate final
Valkyrs B v Bacchas C @ the NSC 2.30pm
National sides:
Island men’s A v Preston 1 @ Preston 4pm
Island men’s B v Triton 1 @ Preston 2.15pm
Island women’s A v Liverpool Sefton 1 @ Liverpool College 2pm
Island women’s B v Stafford 1 @ TBC
- The Mixed Cup final - postponed because of Saturday’s island matches - is now scheduled to take place next weekend on Saturday, December 20 between Bacchas A v Castletown Celts. Pushback will be 12.30pm at the NSC.
