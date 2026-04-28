Ramsey B completed a unbeaten double at the NSC on Friday evening, edging Vikings C 2-1 in the Women’s Bowl Final thanks to clinical goals scored on either side of the half-time break.
Meanwhile, the Men’s Bowl Final saw Vikings secure a spirited 4-2 victory over Bacchas C.
The women’s final began with Ramsey B looking to set the tempo through possession.
Vikings C, sponsored by Canaccord Wealth and Appleby, remained compact and moved the ball through the midfield to keep the game balanced.
The game remained evenly poised as half-time approached, until a quickly taken free hit in the Vikings’ half caught them off guard giving Ramsey a 1-0 lead at the break.
The northerners doubled their advantage two minutes into the second half following a fast restart.
For a long period after this goal, Vikings were under sustained pressure from Ramsey, but their defence and goalkeeper stood firm preventing the northerners from extending the lead further.
As the game progressed, Vikings began to create more chances and pushed Ramsey back.
This pressure resulted in a goal during the final minute of play. Despite their late momentum, the whistle blew before Vikings could find an equaliser.
Ramsey’s early clinical finishes were enough to secure the win in the final 2-1, finishing the season unbeaten and taking both trophies home.
In the Men’s Bowl final, Vikings, sponsored by Canaccord Wealth and Appleby, started on the front foot, playing with a high line and putting Ramsey Crookall Cronkbourne Bacchas C under pressure early on.
The breakthrough came from a well-worked short corner to give Vikings a 1-0 lead at half-time.
However, the second half belonged to the ebbs and flows of cup hockey.
Bacchas leaned on their ‘super vets’ backline and youthful midfield energy to pull level.
The response from Vikings was instantaneous - straight from the pushback, Vikings went up the other end and restored the lead to make it 2-1.
The game then opened up, with Bacchas stepping things up and putting pressure on the Vikings’ defence.
Their efforts paid off as they found the net with a well-taken goal to level things at 2-2.
With the game in the balance, Vikings showed great resilience. Using their squad depth well in the heat, they pushed forward again and were rewarded with a goal to make it 3-2. Another followed was in the right place at the back post to tap home and seal a 4-2 victory.
While Vikings won the trophy, Bacchas can take plenty of pride - it was a true family affair, featuring father-son duos and brothers being kept in check by a son umpiring.
It was a game played in the right spirit, leaving Vikings plenty to build on and Bacchas with a few more creaky knees and a lot of mutual respect.
The MHA would like to thank the match officials, and the supporters who turned out in great numbers to create a fantastic atmosphere for the players.
Thanks also go to everyone involved in the organisation of the finals who worked behind the scenes to ensure everything ran smoothly.
RACHEL ANDREW
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