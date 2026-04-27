The East claimed their fourth straight Isle of Man Dart Organisation Super League title as they beat the West in 10-8 in a thrilling final at the Rosemount.
The East women struck first sweeping their singles 4-0 with wins for Janine Halsall, Nikki Bardsley, Rebecca Webster and Rachel Robertson.
The men's matches were even with four wins each from East’s Alan Young, Paul Sertin, Rob Corrin and Jon Toolan and West’s Aaron Bradley, Chris Gilbert, Peter Sayle and Chris Rawlinson.
In the doubles, the East took first women's with Halsall and Webster winning 2-1 before Debbie Faragher and Louise Gregory claimed a 2-0 win for West to reduce the gap.
Peter Sayle and Walter McCarthy kept the dream alive for West but when Rob Corrin and Robbie Nelson hit the winning double in their game, it was another title for the East.
The final two games went to West completing a 10-8 scoreline, but it wasn't enough to deny East a fourth successive Super League crown.
In the third-place play-off, North and South tied the women's singles with Caitlin Bennett and Pat Cooke winning for the North and Sophie Moore and Sarah Taylor victorious for the South.
In the men's, South dominated with wins for Dan Lee, Kyle Lunn, John Halsall, Wayne Harrison, Dean Kinley and Colin Tyrer, while only Robbie Lawson and Rob Collister won for the North.
In the pairs, Alison Sunderland and Sarah won first for South before Janet Bailey and Pat took one for North.
The men's continued one-way traffic with Lee and Kinley, Lunn and Lewis Radcliffe and Tyrer and Harrison all winning with only Geoff Howland and Collister taking a consolation for the North. Final score 12-6.
Thanks to all the players who have taken part in the Super League this year, all the venues that have hosted and to competition sponsor Okell’s.
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