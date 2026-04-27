The Isle of Man women’s squash team recently travelled to Luxembourg to compete in the ESF European Team Division Three Squash Championships, taking on some of Europe’s strongest emerging squash nations.
The Manx team was made up of Dasa Brynjolffssen, Hannah Dixon and Clare Townsend, and competed in a round-robin format, with all three players taking part in matches against Gibraltar, Greece, Malta, Croatia, Luxembourg and Austria.
The team got off to a strong start in their opening match against Gibraltar, with Brynjolffssen and Dixon both securing convincing 3-0 victories.
Despite picking up a back injury only days before the competition, Townsend took to the court knowing the team had no reserves, managing a competitive match before ultimately losing to her opponent. The overall result saw the Isle of Man secure a team victory over Gibraltar.
As the tournament progressed, the team faced increasingly tough opposition against higher-ranked European sides. While results became more challenging over the following days, the Championships provided valuable experience at a very high level.
The tournament concluded on a positive note against Greece, with all three Isle of Man players winning a game in their respective matches.
The Championships displayed the strength of the Division Three field, with Malta and Luxembourg finishing first and second respectively, earning promotion to Division Two.
Speaking after the event, Dixon said: ‘As always, it was a real honour to represent the Isle of Man.
‘The atmosphere in Luxembourg was incredible, both on and off the court, and it was inspiring to be surrounded by so much talent and passion for the sport.
‘As a team, we came away with not just a valuable experience, but great memories and a real sense of achievement too.’
The Isle of Man team would like to extend a huge thank you to its sponsors and supporters for helping make the trip possible, including DBD International, Kissack Care Ltd and Capital International Group, along with the individuals who donated through the team’s JustGiving fundraising page.
Townsend added: ‘We are extremely thankful for the support we received which helped make it possible for us to compete at this level.
‘It was a valuable opportunity to represent the Isle of Man internationally again against such a high standard of opposition. Playing in competitions like this really helps you learn, highlights areas where you need to improve and pushes you to keep developing as a player.
‘We also hope experiences like this help inspire more people to take up squash, particularly juniors who may one day go on to represent the island themselves.’
- Isle of Man Squash continues to welcome new players of all ages and abilities.
Weekly Saturday morning club sessions for adults run from 9am to 11am, offering coached sessions for complete beginners through to players looking to improve their skills, alongside opportunities for competitive league and tournament play.
In addition, Isle of Man Squash runs a strong junior programme, with regular coaching sessions designed to introduce young players to the sport and support their development.
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