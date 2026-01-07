Manx Hockey Association’s 2026 men’s and women's league season will get underway this weekend with a full programme of fixtures across the island on Saturday.
All six of the senior divisions will be in action, as well as the Under-15s League.
Reigning Men’s Premiership champions Bacchas A begin the defence of their title with a game against Castletown A at King William’s College, while last year’s runners-up Vikings A take on the clubmates in the B team in an early-season derby at the National Sports Centre.
The other game in the men’s top flight sees Valkyrs A and Harlequins A go head-to-head in the west of the island at QEII.
In the Women’s Premiership, last year’s champions get their trophy defence underway with a match against Bacchas A at King William’s College.
Having finished as runners-up in 2025, Valkyrs A will be aiming to get off to a good start in the new campaign with a match against Harlequins A in Peel, while the other game in this division sees Vikings A entertain Castletown B at the NSC.
In Men’s Division One, newly-promoted Valkyrs C begin life in the second tier with an interclub derby against their clubmates in the B side at QEII, the latter team having been relegated from the top flight.
Elsewhere in this league, Bacchas B take on Harlequins B at Castle Rushen High School, while Ramsey A take on Castletown B at Ramsey Grammar School.
Newly-promoted Bacchas C begin life in Women’s Division One with a match against relegated Ramsey A at the NSC, while Bacchas B take on Vikings B in the early pushback in the capital.
The other game in this league sees Valkyrs B go up against Castletown C in the south of the island at Castle Rushen High School.
FULL FIXTURES
Saturday, January 10:
Men’s Premiership
2.05pm @ NSC Vikings B v Vikings A
2.05pm @ QEII Valkyrs A v Harlequins A
2.05pm @ KWC Bacchas A v Castletown A
Women’s Premiership
12.35pm @ NSC Vikings A v Castletown B
12.35pm @ QEII Harlequins A v Valkyrs A
12.35pm @ KWC Castletown A v Bacchas A
Men’s Division One
2.05pm @ RGS Ramsey A v Castletown B
3.35pm @ QEII Valkyrs C v Valkyrs B
3.35pm @ CRHS Bacchas B v Harlequins B
Women’s Division One
11.05am @ CRHS Valkyrs B v Castletown C
11.05am @ NSC Bacchas B v Vikings B
3.35pm @ NSC Bacchas C v Ramsey A
Men’s Division Two
12.35pm @ RGS Harlequins C v Vikings C
2.05pm @ CRHS Castletown C v Ramsey B
3.35pm @ KWC Bacchas C v Bacchas Colts
Women’s Division Two
12.35pm @ CRHS Ramsey B v Castletown D
5.05pm @ KWC Vikings C v Harlequins B
Under-15s League
11.05am @ QEII Valkyrs v Harlequins
3.35pm @ RGS Vikings v Ramsey Rogues & Rascals
