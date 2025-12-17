The last team of the week of the mixed hockey season combines performances from the final league week, cups finals and island squads with impressive performances being seen across the various fixtures.
Goalkeeper
Ethan Quirk (Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts)
Despite a loss, Ethan put in a fantastic performance between the sticks. He made a number of saves and was voted as player of the game unanimously by both sides in the contest.
Defenders
Will Hassall (Isle of Man men’s A)
Will put in a very strong performance at centre-back for the senior island A side. He shut down opposition attacks throughout and pushed his side forward from the back.
Chris Adams (Haldane Fisher Valkyrs B)
Chris was the difference maker in the Mixed Plate final for Valkyrs B from his spot at centre-back. Forming a duo with Phil Littlejohns in goal, he ensured his side took home the silverware.
Tallulah Wilson (Swales Flooring Harlequins u15s)
A close victory saw Tallulah take home player of the game honours. She put in a fantastic performance at the back and swept up anything which came her way.
Midfielders
Lucas Harding (Isle of Man Men’s B)
An important victory for the island men’s B team in the England Hockey Tier Three Vase had Lucas playing a starring role. From his role as right wing back he shut down the opponents left wing and created plenty of chances for his team.
Brayden Masterson (Canaccord Wealth Vikings D)
Brayden was the standout player in Vikings’ mixed Bowl final victory over Castletown Cammags. He put in a fantastic performance and made sure his side pulled off the win.
Elena Caley (Canaccord Wealth Vikings A)
A hugely high-scoring league game saw Elena crowned player of the game for Vikings. From her role in midfield she controlled the play well and was involved in all eight of her team’s goals.
Bea Cowley (Ramsey A)
In a win for Ramsey A, Bea was the difference maker for her side. She was involved all over the pitch and helped her side to an important 4-1 win.
Imogen Cooke (Isle of Man Women’s A)
Despite a tough loss for the side, Imogen put in a great performance. She was unlucky that her efforts were not rewarded with a victory as she was involved in everything positive for her side.
Forwards
Andrew Winstanley (J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Southerners)
Once again on the scoresheet, Andrew was the player of the game for Southerners.
His work on the wing was brilliant as he capped helped to ensure his team remained in the top flight for another season.
Caleb Blakemore (Athena Healthcare Harlequins A)
Caleb put in a fantastic performance both up front and in the midfielder for Harlequins A in a big 5-2 win. He grabbed himself a couple of assists and was once again a standout player for his side.
