Manx Hockey Association’s 2026 men’s and women’s leagues began at the weekend as the teams returned from the Christmas break on a very cold Saturday, with several early games postponed because of frozen pitches.
MEN’S PREMIERSHIP
In the Men’s Premiership there were some very high-scoring games.
The first of these saw Canaccord Wealth Vikings A defeat their club mates in Canaccord Wealth Vikings B 13-0 as both Archie Caley and Tom Burrows grabbed four goals each.
An equally high-scoring game saw Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A beat J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A 10-0, with Jamie Brown helping himself to a hat-trick and both Shae Christiansen and Tony Bentley-Roberts notching a brace apiece.
This week’s report details the 2-1 victory for Athena Healthcare Harlequins A over Haldane Fisher Valkyrs A.
WOMEN’S PREMIERSHIP
There was only one game played in the Women’s Premiership as a result of postponements caused by frozen pitches.
The match in question saw a 3-0 win for Canaccord Wealth Vikings A thanks to a brace from Morven Smith and a goal from Jess Birch against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B.
MEN’S DIVISION ONE
Men’s Division One witnessed a goal fest in the intra Haldane Fisher Valkyrs derby between the B and C sides which ended in a 4-2 win for the B team in a game which had no fewer than six different scorers.
Ramsey A were able to notch a 5-0 win over J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B, with the goals coming from Olly Brew, Alfie Melling, Connor Parfitt and a brace from Jordan Parkinson.
Will Wiseman netted four times in a big 10-0 win for Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B against Healthcare Harlequins B.
WOMEN’S DIVISION ONE
In Women's Division One there was also only a single game to go ahead as Ramsey A beat Canaccord Wealth Vikings C 5-0, with the goals coming from Victoria Garner, Sofia Cosgrave and a Sarah Bull hat-trick.
MEN’S DIVISION TWO
A thrilling game took place in Men’s Division Two between Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C and Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts but, thanks to Christian Davies strike and a brace from Jas Singh, the C team took a 3-2 win.
A Jeff Butler hat-trick was key in a 5-0 win for J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown C against Ramsey B.
Finishing off the senior men’s hockey for the opening week of the season, Canaccord Wealth Vikings C beat Athena Healthcare Harlequins B 2-1 thanks to two goals from Ian Perry.
WOMEN’S DIVISION TWO
Finishing off the senior hockey on Saturday, goals from Ruby and Macey Crellin plus a brace each from Emma Worsfold and Isla Caine ensured Athena Healthcare Harlequins B comprehensively defeated Canaccord Wealth Vikings C 6-0.
UNDER-15S LEAGUE
In the Under-15s League, Theo Robertson netted five times with Dillan Pulman grabbing two of his own in a 7-2 win for Canaccord Wealth Vikings against Ramsey Rogues and Rascals, with the northerners’ goals coming from Cam Eyres and Jed Dixon-Howells.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE
