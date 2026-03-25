The latest Manx Hockey Association Team of the Week is the penultimate of the 2025-26 season and features players from six different island clubs.
Goalkeeper
Debbie Shimmin (Vikings Women’s B) the Vikings’ keeper made numerous great saves throughout the game and was also a strong voice from the back to guide her team-mates when under pressure.
Defence
Vaughan Batchelor (Valkyrs Men’s B) who stepped into left back and had a great game with strong defensive play throughout the match.
James Ormond (Castletown Men’s A) produced a solid defensive display, had great ball distribution and broke up the Vikings’ counter-attack really well.
Marcus Creer (Bacchas U15) was instrumental in linking the back to front for his side. He also made some great passes and created some chances himself on goal.
Midfield
Georg Roeders (Castletown Men’s B) went into an extra gear during the match, breaking up play incredibly well and playing some key forward passes, which ultimately led to the short corner from which his team scored.
Marie Lothian (Bacchas Women’s B) put in a great performance in midfield, showing determination, energy and composure from start to finish, never dropping her intensity - she constantly battled for the ball.
Leanne Prescott, (Valkyrs Women’s A) for delivering a rock-solid performance across multiple positions in midfield, and scoring a goal in the process.
Olivia Mackie (Vikings Women’s C) for her strong runs up and down the wing, supporting her midfield and creating a few goal scoring opportunities for her team mates.
Zach Barlow (Harlequins Men’s B) who in only his second Division One game didn’t look out of place at all, taking on players and making some great runs down the right channel.
Autumn Ryles (Ramsey Women’s B) who used her rapid pace on the left wing to beat the oppositions players and did this having already played earlier in the day for club’s A side.
Attack
Caleb Blakemore (Harlequins Men’s A) played as both a forward and central midfielder, making excellent use of the ball throughout the game.
Fixtures: Saturday, March 28
Men’s Premiership
Harlequins A v Vikings A 12.35pm @ RGS
Valkyrs A v Castletown A 12.35pm @ KWC
Bacchas A v Vikings B 2.05pm @ KWC
Women’s Premiership
Vikings A v Valkyrs A 11.05am @ QEII
Castletown B v Bacchas A 3.35pm @ RGS
Castletown A v Harlequins A 12.35pm @ CRHS
Men’s Division One
Harlequins B v Castletown B 11.05am @ NSC
Bacchas B V Valkyrs C 2.05pm @ NCS
Ramsey A v Valkyrs B 2.05pm @ QEII
Women’s Division One
Valkyrs B v Vikings B 12.35pm @ QEII
Castletown C v Ramsey A 2.05pm @ CRHS
Bacchas C v Bacchas B 3.35pm @ KWC
Men’s Division Two
Bacchas Colts v Vikings C 12.35pm @ NSC
Harlequins C v Ramsey B 2.05pm @ RGS
Bacchas C v Castletown C 5.05pm @ KWC
Women’s Division Two
Valkyrs C v Ramsey B 3.35pm @ QE2
Vikings C v Castletown D 11.05am @ CRHS
U15 Mixed Division
Valkyrs v Bacchas 3.35pm @ NSC
Castletown Sabres v Ramsey Rogues & Rascals 3.35pm @ CRHS
Round-up of Saturday’s hockey in next week’s Isle of Man Examiner - on sale Tuesday.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.