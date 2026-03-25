The latest Manx Hockey Association Team of the Week is the penultimate of the 2025-26 season and features players from six different island clubs.

Goalkeeper

Debbie Shimmin (Vikings Women’s B) the Vikings’ keeper made numerous great saves throughout the game and was also a strong voice from the back to guide her team-mates when under pressure.

Defence

Vaughan Batchelor (Valkyrs Men’s B) who stepped into left back and had a great game with strong defensive play throughout the match.

James Ormond (Castletown Men’s A) produced a solid defensive display, had great ball distribution and broke up the Vikings’ counter-attack really well.

Marcus Creer (Bacchas U15) was instrumental in linking the back to front for his side. He also made some great passes and created some chances himself on goal.

Midfield

Georg Roeders (Castletown Men’s B) went into an extra gear during the match, breaking up play incredibly well and playing some key forward passes, which ultimately led to the short corner from which his team scored.

Marie Lothian (Bacchas Women’s B) put in a great performance in midfield, showing determination, energy and composure from start to finish, never dropping her intensity - she constantly battled for the ball.

Leanne Prescott, (Valkyrs Women’s A) for delivering a rock-solid performance across multiple positions in midfield, and scoring a goal in the process.

Olivia Mackie (Vikings Women’s C) for her strong runs up and down the wing, supporting her midfield and creating a few goal scoring opportunities for her team mates.

Zach Barlow (Harlequins Men’s B) who in only his second Division One game didn’t look out of place at all, taking on players and making some great runs down the right channel.

Autumn Ryles (Ramsey Women’s B) who used her rapid pace on the left wing to beat the oppositions players and did this having already played earlier in the day for club’s A side.

Attack

Caleb Blakemore (Harlequins Men’s A) played as both a forward and central midfielder, making excellent use of the ball throughout the game.

Fixtures: Saturday, March 28

Men’s Premiership

Harlequins A v Vikings A 12.35pm @ RGS

Valkyrs A v Castletown A 12.35pm @ KWC

Bacchas A v Vikings B 2.05pm @ KWC

Women’s Premiership

Vikings A v Valkyrs A 11.05am @ QEII

Castletown B v Bacchas A 3.35pm @ RGS

Castletown A v Harlequins A 12.35pm @ CRHS

Men’s Division One

Harlequins B v Castletown B 11.05am @ NSC

Bacchas B V Valkyrs C 2.05pm @ NCS

Ramsey A v Valkyrs B 2.05pm @ QEII

Women’s Division One

Valkyrs B v Vikings B 12.35pm @ QEII

Castletown C v Ramsey A 2.05pm @ CRHS

Bacchas C v Bacchas B 3.35pm @ KWC

Men’s Division Two

Bacchas Colts v Vikings C 12.35pm @ NSC

Harlequins C v Ramsey B 2.05pm @ RGS

Bacchas C v Castletown C 5.05pm @ KWC

Women’s Division Two

Valkyrs C v Ramsey B 3.35pm @ QE2

Vikings C v Castletown D 11.05am @ CRHS

U15 Mixed Division

Valkyrs v Bacchas 3.35pm @ NSC

Castletown Sabres v Ramsey Rogues & Rascals 3.35pm @ CRHS

Round-up of Saturday’s hockey in next week’s Isle of Man Examiner - on sale Tuesday.